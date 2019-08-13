"KBK Organics" The next Mrs. Meyers, Method or Seventh Generation!

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If the aroma of Mrs. Meyer's, Clean Day and Seventh Generation makes you smile, then KBK Organics' Aromatherapy Laundry Powder is a must try. It's perfect for people with skin sensitivities such as Psoriasis, Eczema and Rosacea. Because there are no chemicals in the laundry powder, it's perfect for newborn baby clothing or cloth diapers as well.

Four tantalizing scents Ingredients you can pronounce. Simply Pure.

KBK Organics is giving away FREE samples with FREE shipping so that patrons can experience the product before they buy it. That's how confident KBK Organics' is about how much consumers will absolutely fall in LOVE with this product. You can choose from the most tantalizing scents on the market such as Lemon, Lavender, Honeysuckle, or even Unscented for those who don't prefer an aroma. One FREE sample packet is more than enough for a full-cycled wash. So, start stuffing all those clothes into the laundry basket and prepare for a brand-new aroma therapeutic experience. Clothes are guaranteed to be more refreshing than normal and chores will seem more enjoyable.

Aside from merely washing clothes, this laundry powder has multiple uses which is a money saver. The laundry powder acts as an all-purpose cleaner with a deodorizing effect. Consumers can clean their bathtub and toilets with it! The laundry powder can also be sprinkled like fairy dust all over carpets. Vacuum and the home smells fresh and clean. So confidently allow children and pets to walk and crawl on the carpet without chemicals. The all-natural laundry powder will also work its magic to invigorate your bed mattress as well. Lastly, pour some in the kitchen garbage disposal, turn on the water-facet & garbage disposal at the same time and voila! The garbage disposal is fresh and clean. There are so many multiple uses for this product that you will definitely get a bang for your buck.

With KBK Organics Laundry Powder, there is never a need for fabric softener or dryer sheets. The powder alone softens all the fibers as it keeps the natural glycerin intact. This will save even more money in the future since the consumer only needs to use one product.

KBK Laundry powder does not have a suds effect, which is perfect for high-efficient (HE) washing machines. This laundry powder rinses superbly, leaving residue-free fabric that is clean, soft and fresh smelling. The consumer will definitely feel the difference in their clothing after the first wash.

Although the aromatherapy scented laundry powder is completely natural, the (Unscented) version is %100 organic.

So, what's the wait? Order FREE samples of KBK Organics' All-Natural Laundry Powder now! Understand why this laundry powder is amazingly different than any other laundry powder on the market. There is nothing to lose with free samples and free shipping within the US! There will never be a need to go back to using regular supermarket detergent ever again. Promise.

Follow KBK Organics on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.

Media Contact:

Tammy Knight

917-881-3042

https://www.kbkorganics.com/

219632@email4pr.com

SOURCE KBK Organics

Related Links

https://www.kbkorganics.com

