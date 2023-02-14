KBO Bike Launches Affordable and Innovative KBO FLIP Folding E-Bike for Commuters and Adventure Seekers

CARSON CITY, Nev., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBO Bike, a leading e-bike company specializing in producing affordable electric commuter bikes, today announced the launch of its latest product, the KBO FLIP Folding E-Bike.

The KBO FLIP is a cutting-edge folding electric bike that promises to offer customers a new level of convenience and performance at an affordable price of $969. With a long range of 60+ miles, a 15.6Ah Lithium-ion Battery, and a powerful 500W hub-drive motor, the KBO FLIP is designed to make the transition to electric biking effortless and enjoyable.

"We are thrilled to introduce the KBO FLIP, our latest addition to our lineup of affordable electric bikes ," said Max, Founder of KBO Bike. "At KBO Bike, we believe that electric bikes play a crucial role in reducing pollution and providing a clean alternative to transportation, and we are dedicated to making them accessible to everyone. The KBO FLIP combines convenience, performance, and affordability, making it the perfect choice for commuters and leisure riders alike."

The KBO FLIP features a sturdy foldable aluminum frame with quick-release levers, making it easy to store and transport. The Shimano 7-speed gear derailleur and the 20" x 3" Chaoyang tire allow for smooth and effortless gear changes and superior traction on all terrains.

In addition, the KBO FLIP comes equipped with a multifunctional LCD display, a smart half-twist throttle, and a sturdy integrated rear rack. The high-performance dual front suspension fork, integrated rear light, and upgraded CPSC certified headlight provide a comfortable and safe ride, no matter the conditions.

KBO Bike was founded with the goal of offering high-quality electric bikes at an affordable price. The company is a direct-to-consumer business, which means that customers can expect cost-efficient electric bikes without sacrificing quality.

With a 2-year warranty, secure payment through Shopify, and a commitment to customer health and satisfaction, KBO Bike is the perfect partner for riders who value affordability, quality, and peace of mind.

About KBO Bike:

KBO Bike is a fast-growing electric bike company that specializes in producing affordable and high-quality electric commuter bikes . With a slogan of "Keep Biking On," the company is committed to providing a clean and efficient mode of transportation that promotes a carefree, confident lifestyle.

For more information, please visit https://kbobike.com/products/electric-folding-bike

Media Contact: KBO Bike, [email protected]

SOURCE KBO Bike