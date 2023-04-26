KBO Launches New Foldable Electric Bike "Compact" and a Cruiser E-Bike "Oasis" with Early Bird Promotion

EI MONTE, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBO, the leading brand in electric bikes , has launched two new electric bike models: the versatile foldable electric bike KBO Compact and the Cruiser electric bike KBO Oasis. The KBO Compact and KBO Oasis are priced at $1,399.00 each, but customers who use the code "EARLYBIRD200" will receive a discount of $200 on their purchase.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new e-bikes , the KBO Compact and KBO Oasis," said KBO's spokesperson. "Our customers have been looking for versatile and easy-to-store e-bikes, and we believe the KBO Compact fits the bill perfectly. The KBO Oasis, on the other hand, is a beautiful and classic Cruiser e-bike, perfect for leisurely rides. With our Early Bird Promotion, we hope more people can experience the joy of riding our e-bikes."

The KBO Compact is a versatile foldable e-bike designed for individuals with certain mobility issues or who need a bike that is easy to store. The Compact's foldable step-thru frame can be quickly folded with just two steps, making it easy to store under desks, in car trunks, or apartment hallways. he upgraded and stylish LED headlight and rear light offer excellent visibility when riding at night, and both the front and rear mechanical disc brakes provide ample stopping power in both wet and dry conditions.

The KBO Oasis, on the other hand, is an electric cruiser bike with a classic design inspired by the timeless design of the classic beach cruiser bicycle. The Oasis balances comfort and sportiness well with its Step-Over and Step-Thru frame, providing riders with a comfortable and upright ride position. The Oasis also has an integrated headlight and an extra-wide comfort saddle, making it a perfect choice for long and leisurely rides.

KBO Bike is a fast-growing e-bike company offering an array of options for commuting and leisure. The company strives to capture a confident, carefree lifestyle for its customers by constantly innovating. Customer health and satisfaction are highly valued, making KBO Bike a lifetime partner in enhancing customers' biking experiences.

Both KBO Compact and KBO Oasis are available for purchase on KBO's website. For more information or to purchase the bikes, please visit kbobike.com

