KBP Brands Doubles Down On SONIC With 78-Restaurant Acquisition

LEAWOOD, Kan., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today KBP Brands announced it has expanded its SONIC footprint to 164 locations in eight states with the addition of 78 drive-in locations in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

This is KBP's second SONIC purchase in less than two years and makes KBP the fourth largest franchisee in the SONIC system. The new locations were previously owned and operated by SONIC, part of the Inspire Brands portfolio, which KBP has partnered with since adding Arby's to its restaurant portfolio in 2021.

"We've had a successful five-year partnership with Inspire Brands and have seen strong results from our initial SONIC purchase," said Mike Kulp, CEO of KBP Brands. "We look forward to expanding that with a larger footprint and additional operational efficiencies."

KBP, one of the nation's largest franchise companies with ~$1.5 billion in annual sales, has grown consistently for two decades which Kulp credits largely to the company's ability to integrate new brands and locations quickly, strong relationships with franchisors, and data-driven operations.

"Our relationship with KBP Brands continues to grow due to their operational excellence and our shared commitment to guest satisfaction and a culture that champions innovation," said John Kelly, Brand President, SONIC. "KBP's expansion with SONIC demonstrates their dedication to our vision and the brand's long-term growth."

With a focus on beverage creativity, the iconic Smasher burger, and indulgent desserts, SONIC delivers a differentiated experience that drives guest loyalty and franchise growth. SONIC and its standout menu of made-to-order classics and inventive beverages were first added to the KBP portfolio in August 2024.

Today's acquisition brings an additional 1,600 employees to KBP. Mark Everett, Executive Vice President of KBP, will continue to lead the company's Drive-In business in partnership with Chief Operating Officer, Matt Hansen.

About KBP Brands

KBP Brands is one of the largest franchise groups in the U.S. owning and operating more than 1,100 KFC, Taco Bell, Arby's, and SONIC restaurants across 32 states. The company's expertise running multi-unit businesses has resulted in consistent growth for 25 years. For more information, visit kbpbrands.com.

About SONIC

SONIC, a leader in food and beverage innovation, was founded in 1953 and now has more than 3,400 restaurants in 47 states. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SONICDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.

