KBP Brands purchases 85 SONIC restaurants; Adds fourth brand to restaurant portfolio

LEAWOOD, Kan., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBP Brands, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchise operators in the United States, has acquired 85 SONIC restaurants across six states – Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. This purchase brings KBP's total restaurant portfolio, which also includes KFC, Taco Bell, and Arby's, to more than 1,000 restaurants in 32 states.

"Our SONIC partnership diversifies KBP's portfolio with another time-tested, beloved restaurant brand, bolsters our geographic density in the southeastern U.S., and expands our relationship and growth with Inspire Brands. We're thrilled to add SONIC to the KBP family," said Mike Kulp, CEO of KBP Brands.

Owned by Inspire Brands, which also owns KBP-partner Arby's, SONIC is the nation's largest drive-in restaurant brand. SONIC's distinctive menu of made-to-order American classics, drinks, and ice cream offerings complement KBP's portfolio of iconic restaurants.

This 85-unit acquisition is among KBP's largest and is expected to increase annual company revenue to more than $1.5 billion. KBP employs more than 21,000 people in its restaurants and Kansas City-area headquarters. Mark Everett, Executive Vice President of KBP, will lead operations and growth for KBP's SONIC locations.

About KBP Brands

KBP Brands owns and operates more than 1,000 KFC, Taco Bell, Arby's, and SONIC restaurants across 32 states. Based in Leawood, Kansas, the company's geographic reach and expertise running multi-unit businesses has resulted in customer satisfaction and growth for 25 years. KBP Brands is one of the largest and fastest-growing restaurant ownership groups in the U.S. For more information, visit kbpbrands.com.

SOURCE KBP Brands