KBR Achieves Carbon Neutrality as First Step in 2030 Net-Zero Carbon Goal

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) today published its 2019 Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility Report and unveiled a bold sustainability agenda.

The company is implementing a dynamic and multifaceted plan that encompasses corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, policies, procedures and management approaches focused on accelerating the company's positive environmental and social impact. Underscoring this focus and commitment, the company announced it achieved carbon neutrality in 2019, increased gender diversity of its board of directors and its executive leadership team to one-third female, and linked achievement of the company's ESG goals to executive compensation beginning in 2021.

Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO, said, "We are proud to be making such measurable progress this early in our sustainability journey. At the same time, we recognize there is much more work to be done. To ensure ESG remains a top priority for our leadership team and our organization, we are linking achievement of ESG objectives to our executive compensation beginning in 2021. We are confident this will further support our efforts to make a positive difference in the world."

Bradie continued, "In 2020, COVID-19 caused seismic shifts in the way we live and work. I'm proud to say that KBR has used this as an opportunity to embrace change, think differently and reimagine how we do business. We have strengthened our commitment to sustainable development, to do Zero Harm to People and Planet, and to build a prosperous, purpose-led business that contributes positively to the world in which we live."

Carbon Neutrality

For 2019, KBR achieved carbon neutrality in its operations and business travel worldwide as verified by ClimatePartner, a leading third-party solution provider for corporate climate action. KBR reached this ambitious sustainability goal two years ahead of schedule by strengthening its internal sustainability efforts and examining its carbon footprint. KBR then offset its remaining 2019 carbon emissions to become carbon neutral by purchasing carbon credits from Wind Farms in India and from projects run by the Plastic Bank across the world.

By measuring its 2019 carbon footprint, the company created a baseline from which to target reductions in carbon emissions over time. KBR is now developing a strategic climate action plan to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030 and is committed to carbon neutrality for our operations and business travel until we achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

Sustainability Action Plan

In 2019, KBR also broadened its industry-leading Zero Harm safety culture to include its sustainability objectives. The campaign included the introduction of 10 key areas within the company, or pillars, where efforts will be focused to accelerate positive social and environmental impact. These Sustainability Pillars are aligned with the sustainable development goals outlined in the United Nations' Decade of Action plan, which serves as a road map for KBR's sustainability journey.

Bradie added, "We believe that Zero Harm is not only about doing what is right with regard to health and safety, but also about doing what is right for our planet, people, communities and business."

In addition, the company audited its business for projects, initiatives and technologies that facilitate positive environmental and social impact as part of its work with clients. The audit found more than 60 areas where the company is already increasing energy efficiencies; extending asset life; developing technologies to capture and sequester carbon; improving water efficiencies through innovative infrastructure; harnessing wind power through the development of floating wind farms and substations; developing electric vehicle charging platforms; and others. As a business with a wide scope of services, technologies and expertise, the company recognizes it has an incredible opportunity to drive positive change, innovation and improvements for key markets by assisting clients in their sustainability journey.

KBR is also using data to help inform hiring practices and internal policies to ensure parity and enhance inclusion and diversity. The company has demonstrated progress by expanding gender inclusion and diversity of its board and executive leadership team, as follows:

Increased board gender diversity to one-third female in early 2020 (from ~20% in 2019); and

Increased executive leadership team gender diversity to one-third female in 2020 (from 10% in 2019)

Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility Report

KBR has published its 2019 Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility Report, which showcases measurable progress related to its sustainability efforts and the positive steps the company is taking to drive change. The report is available at www.kbr.com/sustainability .

