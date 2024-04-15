KBR and GeoLith Enter into an Exclusive Alliance to Offer Advanced, Zero-Emission Lithium Technology Globally

HOUSTON, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has signed an alliance agreement with GeoLith SAS to offer its advanced Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology, Li-Capt®. This technology enables zero-emission lithium extraction from untapped sources like geothermal and oil well brines.

Under the terms of the agreement, KBR will serve as the exclusive global licensor of GeoLith's Li-Capt® technology, which produces pure lithium concentrate and is adaptable to various brine compositions and extraction sources. This technology, in combination with KBR's existing suite of battery material technologies including PureLiSM, a high purity lithium production technology, provides clients with an end-to-end solution to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide monohydrate, essential components for advanced batteries in electric vehicles, from lithium brine feedstock.

"We are excited to collaborate with GeoLith to pioneer advancements in accessing currently untapped sources of lithium to meet the world's increasing lithium-ion battery demand. This alliance supports the global transition towards electrification and reinforces our commitment to a net-zero carbon future," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Sustainable Technology Solutions. "As a world leader in evaporation and crystallization technologies, KBR is well positioned to provide end-to-end solutions essential to the development of sustainable mobility."

"The transition to electrification requires strong partnerships across the value chain, and we are proud to work with KBR to advance and commercialize our technology on a global scale," said Jean-Philippe Gibaud, CEO, GeoLith SAS. "Our Li-Capt® technology ensures zero-emission lithium extraction, enabling the production of lithium concentrates from a process technology that achieves unparalleled levels of extraction efficiency and lithium selectivity."

KBR's process knowledge for the recovery and purification of critical minerals stems from over seven decades of experience in evaporation and crystallization technologies, all designed to comply with evolving environmental regulations.

About GeoLith

GeoLith develops and commercializes Li-Capt®, an innovative technology enabling sustainable and local lithium production from brines. We are a team of 30 people in France, the United States, and Chile, serving customers worldwide.

GeoLith proudly works to liberate the world from fossil fuel dependency by leading the lithium industry toward a sustainable future.

