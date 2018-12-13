KBR Announces a New Propane Dehydrogenation Technology

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it has developed a new Propane Dehydrogenation (PDH) technology (K-PRO™) that offers high propylene selectivity and conversion. This technology is based on KBR's catalytic olefins technology (K-COT™) which is a commercially proven fluidized-bed technology for converting low-value olefinic, paraffinic or mixed streams into high-value propylene and ethylene.

K-PRO™ delivers significant capital cost and operating cost advantages when compared with conventional designs. This arises from its fluidized-bed design which delivers reliable operation and high on-stream factors when compared with fixed or moving bed reactors.

K-PRO™ technology combines the know-how and experience of K-COT™ with a novel high selectivity, low-cost, dehydrogenation catalyst that does not require precious metals. Plants based on this new technology will be designed as stand-alone propylene production units independent of a steam cracker or a FCC unit. Additionally, existing PDH operating units can be easily modified to benefit from the superior process performance and lower operating cost.

"K-PRO™ is a further evolution and extension of KBR's pioneering work in catalytic cracking process technology," said John Derbyshire, KBR President, Technology. "The CAPEX savings for K-PRO™ over other commercially available technologies is in the range 20-30% based on our internal studies. In addition the FCC-based design will deliver higher on-stream factors and much better energy efficiency when compared with existing designs. Our clients have every reason to be excited about this newest addition to our olefins technology portfolio."

KBR has over 70 years of experience in olefins plant design and construction. KBR's K-COT™ technology is extremely flexible in terms of feed and products and its versatility can enhance economic performance of steam crackers in a number of ways KBR's SCORE™ is a versatile, high yield and low CAPEX steam cracking technology which can be designed for feedstock ranging from ethane to heavy gas oils. With the addition of new PDH technology to its offerings, KBR is positioned better than ever to address all its clients' needs for olefin technology solutions.

About KBR, Inc.

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program lifecycle within the Government Services and Hydrocarbons sectors. KBR employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 75 countries, and operations in 40 countries, across three synergistic global businesses:

Government Services, serving government customers globally, including capabilities that cover the full lifecycle of defense, space, aviation and other government programs and missions from research and development, through systems engineering, test and evaluation, program management, to operations, maintenance, and field logistics

Technology, including proprietary technology focused on the monetization of hydrocarbons (especially natural gas and natural gas liquids) in ethylene and petrochemicals; ammonia, nitric acid and fertilizers; oil refining and gasification

Hydrocarbons Services, including onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/GTL; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; differentiated EPC; maintenance services (Brown & Root Industrial Services); offshore oil and gas (shallow-water, deep-water, subsea); floating solutions (FPU, FPSO, FLNG & FSRU); program management and consulting services

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, integrated EPC delivery and long term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

