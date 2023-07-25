KBR Announces ESG Progress in 2022 Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report

HOUSTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today the release of its 2022 Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report, detailing its continued progress toward delivering a safer, more secure and sustainable world.

"An important part of KBR's sustainability journey is reporting our progress to the world, and this year's Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report provides an in-depth look at the excellent work we're doing around ESG, how we're helping our customers accomplish their sustainability goals, and the positive impact we're making on society and the environment," said Stuart Bradie, KBR president and CEO. "I'm proud that this year's report also showcases many of our amazing people and the industry-leading sustainable solutions and technologies they deliver that are helping our customers take on challenges like climate change, energy transition and security, and more. Importantly, the report also highlights how we're making a difference in our communities, creating safe and supportive work environments for our people, and operating with the highest ethical standards."

Review KBR's 2022 Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report here.

Notable achievements highlighted in the report include:

  • Reported 34% of revenue was sustainability linked, with 21% from energy transition and decarbonization solutions and 13% related to earth, climate and space science research — a total of $2.2 billion in sustainability-driven revenue.
  • Announced a fourth consecutive year of carbon neutrality and committed to the Science Based Targets initiative, aligning with the 1.5 °C ambition and operational net-zero emissions by 2030.
  • Achieved industry-leading health and safety milestones, with 91.2% incident-free days (333) and a global total recordable incident rate of 0.079.
  • Was named to Fortune magazine's list of World's Most Admired Companies. Finalist companies were rated by industry directors and analysts across nine different areas. KBR scored particularly well in areas of innovativeness and social responsibility to the community and environment.
  • Recognized by Forbes as one of their Top Female-Friendly Companies, based on surveys of approximately 85,000 women working at multinational institutions in 36 countries. Results determined which companies excel in gender equality in career advancement opportunities, parental leave and more.
  • Became Great Place to Work-Certified™ in several countries around the world based on Great Place to Work's 30 years of continual workplace research and industry benchmarking and on feedback received from the KBR annual global employee satisfaction survey that asks questions about company culture, employee experience, commitment to ESG and safety, and more.
  • Enhanced inclusion and diversity efforts through key partnership with groups such as AMIE (Advancing Minorities' Interest in Engineering) and Disability:IN, the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion, and rejoined Catalyst Inc. to strengthen a culture of belonging and growth for women.
  • Expanded employee resource groups (ERGs) with the launch of MERGE (Minority ERG for Empowerment), created to support underrepresented groups across the company, and the U.S. launch of the Armed Forces Community, which connects veterans, reservists, spouses and supporters, and raises awareness for issues and events related to the Armed Forces Community.

The report was developed referencing standards and recommendations from the Global Reporting Initiative, the Value Reporting Foundation Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Index.

