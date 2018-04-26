KBR Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

"We remain committed to building a portfolio of recurring and predictable professional services and technologies businesses and this strategy is delivering stable revenues year on year (excluding non-strategic) and strong EPS growth. We posted excellent organic growth in our government business, increased sustainable margins in technology and are seeing the recovery in our hydrocarbons business with key wins coupled with earnings growth from last quarter. We were also pleased by our execution across KBR including Ichthys which is performing within the estimates provided in February," Bradie continued.

"In addition, in April we completed the planned acquisitions of Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies (SGT) and also Carillion's interest in Aspire Defence. These acquisitions advance our portfolio goals and give us additional long-term, stable backlog as a platform for earnings growth."

First Quarter Financial Results



Three Months Ended March 31,

% Change Dollars in millions 2018

2017

Revenue $ 1,038



$ 1,106



(6) % Gross Profit $ 81



$ 82



(1) % Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates $ 23



$ 9



156 % Gain on consolidation of Aspire entities $ 115



$ —



N/A

Net income attributable to KBR $ 138



$ 37



273 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 84



$ 77



9 % Diluted EPS $ 0.97



$ 0.26



273 % Adjusted EPS (1) $ 0.34



$ 0.28



21 % Operating cash flows $ (130)



$ (115)



(13) %



(1) See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures

Effective fiscal 2018, we are making the following changes in our reporting:

We are changing the name of the Engineering & Construction (E&C) segment to the "Hydrocarbons Services" segment (HS). This change reflects strategic shifts we have made in this business over recent years to evolve to more recurring and reimbursable engineering, consulting and industrial maintenance services, coupled our de-emphasis in engaging in fixed price EPC projects except for those that fit within our commercial discipline.

We have moved the Consulting division formerly reported in the Technology and Consulting segment to the Hydrocarbons Services segment. This aligns with our focus on high technology professional services engagements across the full life cycle of projects in Hydrocarbon end markets.

Revenue: The decrease in consolidated revenues was primarily driven by completion or substantial completion of several projects within our HS business segment. The decrease was partially offset by the consolidation of newly acquired entities in the Aspire Defence program and strong organic growth of 11% in our GS business segment.

Gross Profit: The consolidation of the Aspire Defence entities coupled with strong organic growth in our GS business segment and increased gross profits in the Technology segment offset decreases in gross profits from the HS segment caused by completion or substantial completion of several projects.

Equity in earnings: The increase in equity in earnings was driven by progress on the Ichthys project within our HS business segment. In the prior year first quarter, Ichthys was impacted by increases in estimated costs to complete the project, which adversely impacted equity in earnings in Q1 2017.

Gain on consolidation of Aspire entities: The gain was recognized upon consolidation of the Aspire entities as a result of adjusting our investment to fair value as required by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Operating cash flow: The cash used in operations totaled $130 million in the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to cash used of $115 million in the three months ended March 31, 2017. Operating cash flows were unfavorably impacted by timing delays in billing and collections in the GS segment which are expected to be resolved in Q2 2018.

New Business:

Government Services

We were awarded a $42 million contract by the U.K. Ministry of Defence to bring into service a water purification, storage and distribution system to deliver potable water to deployed U.K. forces.

contract by the U.K. Ministry of Defence to bring into service a water purification, storage and distribution system to deliver potable water to deployed U.K. forces. We were awarded a $32 million task order to assist the U.S. Air Force in enhancing the operational capability and efficiency of air and space systems.

task order to assist the U.S. Air Force in enhancing the operational capability and efficiency of air and space systems. We were awarded a $34 million task order to provide analytical and engineering weapons systems support to assist the U.S. Air Force with air traffic safety and cyber threats.

task order to provide analytical and engineering weapons systems support to assist the U.S. Air Force with air traffic safety and cyber threats. We were awarded a $69 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide engineering and technical services to the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.

Technology

We were awarded an ammonia plant contract by Toyo Engineering Corporation to provide licensing and basic engineering design services for the HURL project in Gorakhpur, India .

. We were awarded a license and engineering contract by ENAP Refinerias SA to utilize our ROSE solvent deasphalting technology at their refinery in Chile .

. We have entered into an agreement with PT Panca Amara Utama to provide our Ammonia InSite technology for their ammonia plant complex in Indonesia .

Hydrocarbons Services

We were awarded (April) a significant reimbursable pre FEED and FEED for a major petrochemicals complex in the ME.

We were awarded a FEED leading to reimbursable EPC for a refinery expansion for a tier 1 customer in Texas .

KBR backlog increased from $10.6 billion as of December 31, 2017 to $13.2 billion as of March 31, 2018, primarily due to the inclusion of 100% of backlog associated with the consolidated Aspire entities and new awards, partially offset by workoff and other adjustments. Excluding Aspire, GS backlog improved by $150 million. Technology segment backlog improved by $36 million.

Guidance

We are re-affirming the company's full year 2018 fully diluted adjusted earnings per share guidance range of $1.35 to $1.45 per share. Our guidance of earnings per share is on an adjusted EPS basis, which excludes legacy legal costs for U.S. Government contracts, acquisition & integration-related expenses associated with the Aspire and SGT acquisitions, new amortization associated with the Aspire acquisitions and the gain on the Aspire consolidation. The estimated legacy legal costs do not assume any cost reimbursement from the U.S. Government that could occur in the future. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to adjusted EPS guidance is located at the end of this release.

Our estimated effective tax rate for 2018 is unchanged and estimated to range from 22% to 24%. The operating cash flows are also unchanged and estimated to range from $125 million to $175 million for 2018.

About KBR, Inc.

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life cycle within the Government Services and Hydrocarbons sectors. KBR employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 75 countries, and operations in 40 countries, across three synergistic global businesses:

Government Services, serving government customers globally, including capabilities that cover the full life-cycle of defense, space, aviation and other government programs and missions from research and development, through systems engineering, test and evaluation, program management, to operations, maintenance, and field logistics

Technology, including proprietary technology focused on the monetization of hydrocarbons (especially natural gas and natural gas liquids) in ethylene and petrochemicals; ammonia, nitric acid and fertilizers; oil refining and gasification

Hydrocarbons Services, including onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/GTL; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; differentiated EPC; maintenance services (Brown & Root Industrial Services); offshore oil and gas (shallow-water, deep-water, subsea); floating solutions (FPU, FPSO, FLNG & FSRU); program management and consulting services

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, integrated EPC delivery and long term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com



Forward Looking Statement

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the outcome of and the publicity surrounding audits and investigations by domestic and foreign government agencies and legislative bodies; potential adverse proceedings by such agencies and potential adverse results and consequences from such proceedings; the scope and enforceability of the company's indemnities from its former parent; changes in capital spending by the company's customers; the company's ability to obtain contracts from existing and new customers and perform under those contracts; structural changes in the industries in which the company operates; escalating costs associated with and the performance of fixed-fee projects and the company's ability to control its cost under its contracts; claims negotiations and contract disputes with the company's customers; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; protection of intellectual property rights; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements; compliance with laws related to income taxes; unsettled political conditions, war and the effects of terrorism; foreign operations and foreign exchange rates and controls; the development and installation of financial systems; increased competition for employees; the ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; and operations of joint ventures, including joint ventures that are not controlled by the company.

KBR's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks, and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors that KBR has identified that may affect the business, results of operations and financial condition. Except as required by law, KBR undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

KBR, Inc.: Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2018

2017 Revenues:





Government Services $ 677



$ 515

Technology 62



66

Hydrocarbons Services 299



499

Subtotal 1,038



1,080

Non-strategic Business —



26

Total revenues 1,038



1,106

Gross profit (loss):





Government Services 52



37

Technology 16



14

Hydrocarbons Services 15



33

Subtotal 83



84

Non-strategic Business (2)



(2)

Total gross profit 81



82

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates:





Government Services 8



9

Hydrocarbons Services 15



—

Subtotal 23



9

Non-strategic Business —



—

Total equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 23



9

General and administrative expenses (35)



(32)

Acquisition and integration related costs (3)



—

Gain on disposition of assets —



4

Gain on consolidation of Aspire entities 115



—

Operating income 181



63

Interest expense (6)



(5)

Other non-operating expense (2)



(7)

Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 173



51

Provision for income taxes (34)



(13)

Net income 139



38

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)



(1)

Net income attributable to KBR $ 138



$ 37









Net income attributable to KBR per share:





Basic $ 0.98



$ 0.26

Diluted $ 0.97



$ 0.26









Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 140



143

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 140



143









Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.08



$ 0.08



KBR, Inc.: Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions)





March 31,

December 31,



2018

2017



(Unaudited)



Assets







Current assets:







Cash and equivalents

$ 486



$ 439

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $12 and $12

861



510

Contract assets

235



383

Other current assets

102



93

Total current assets

1,684



1,425

Claims and accounts receivable

106



101

Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $336 and $329 (including net PPE of $43 and $34 owned by a variable interest entity)

142



130

Goodwill

1,011



968

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $128 and $122

478



239

Equity in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates

566



387

Deferred income taxes

289



300

Other assets

130



124

Total assets

$ 4,406



$ 3,674











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 685



$ 350

Contract liabilities

334



368

Accrued salaries, wages and benefits

186



186

Nonrecourse project debt

11



10

Other current liabilities

147



157

Total current liabilities

1,363



1,071

Pension obligations

392



391

Employee compensation and benefits

102



118

Income tax payable

86



85

Deferred income taxes

81



18

Nonrecourse project debt

29



28

Revolving credit agreement

540



470

Deferred income from unconsolidated affiliates

—



101

Other liabilities

182



171

Total liabilities

2,775



2,453

KBR shareholders' equity:







Preferred stock

—



—

Common stock

—



—

Paid-in capital in excess of par

2,094



2,091

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(912)



(921)

Retained earnings

1,148



877

Treasury stock

(818)



(818)

Total KBR shareholders' equity

1,512



1,229

Noncontrolling interests

119



(8)

Total shareholders' equity

1,631



1,221

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,406



$ 3,674



KBR, Inc.: Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 139



$ 38

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 13



13

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (23)



(9)

Deferred income tax expense 25



5

Gain on consolidation of Aspire entities (115)



—

Other 11



6

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts (171)



38

Contract assets (44)



4

Accounts payable 110



(75)

Contract liabilities (43)



(124)

Accrued salaries, wages and benefits 2



16

Reserve for loss on uncompleted contracts (3)



(22)

Payments from unconsolidated affiliates, net 1



1

Distributions of earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 1



14

Income taxes payable 12



6

Pension funding (10)



(9)

Retainage payable —



—

Subcontractor advances (1)



—

Net settlement of derivative contracts 3



(2)

Other assets and liabilities (37)



(15)

Total cash flows used in operating activities (130)



(115)

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (9)



(3)

Payments for investments in equity method joint ventures (72)



—

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired —



2

Increase in cash due to consolidation of Aspire entities 205



—

Other 1



—

Total cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities 125



(1)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Payments to reacquire common stock (2)



(2)

Acquisition of noncontrolling interest (6)



—

Distributions to noncontrolling interests —



(1)

Payments of dividends to shareholders (11)



(12)

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock —



—

Borrowings on revolving credit agreement 70



—

Other —



—

Total cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 51



(15)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1



5

Increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents 47



(126)

Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 439



536

Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 486



$ 410



KBR, Inc.: Backlog Information (a) (In millions) (Unaudited)



March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017 Government Services $ 11,133



$ 8,355

Technology 423



387

Hydrocarbons Services 1,596



1,822

Subtotal 13,152



10,564

Non-strategic Business 5



6

Total backlog $ 13,157



$ 10,570







(a) Backlog generally represents the dollar amount of revenues we expect to realize in the future as a result of performing work on contracts and our pro-rata share of work to be performed by unconsolidated joint ventures. We generally include total expected revenues in backlog when a contract is awarded under a legally binding agreement. In many instances, arrangements included in backlog are complex, nonrepetitive and may fluctuate due to the release of contracted work in phases by the customer. Additionally, nearly all contracts allow customers to terminate the agreement at any time for convenience. Where contract duration is indefinite and clients can terminate for convenience without having to compensate us for periods beyond the date of termination, projects included in backlog are limited to the estimated amount of expected revenues within the following twelve months. Certain contracts provide maximum dollar limits, with actual authorization to perform work under the contract agreed upon on a periodic basis with the customer. In these arrangements, only the amounts authorized are included in backlog. For projects where we act solely in a project management capacity, we only include the value of our services on each project in backlog.





We define backlog, as it relates to U.S. government contracts, as our estimate of the remaining future revenue from existing signed contracts over the remaining base contract performance period (including customer approved option periods) for which work scope and price have been agreed with the customer. We define funded backlog as the portion of backlog for which funding currently is appropriated, less the amount of revenue we have previously recognized. We define unfunded backlog as the total backlog less the funded backlog. Our GS backlog does not include any estimate of future potential delivery orders that might be awarded under our government-wide acquisition contracts, agency-specific indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contracts, or other multiple-award contract vehicles nor does it include option periods that have not been exercised by the customer.





Within our GS business segment, we calculate estimated backlog for long-term contracts associated with the U.K. government's privately financed initiatives or projects ("PFIs") based on the aggregate amount that our client would contractually be obligated to pay us over the life of the project. We update our estimates of the future work to be executed under these contracts on a quarterly basis and adjust backlog if necessary.





We have included in the table above our proportionate share of unconsolidated joint ventures' estimated revenues. Since these projects are accounted for under the equity method, only our share of future earnings from these projects will be recorded in our results of operations. Our proportionate share of backlog for projects related to unconsolidated joint ventures totaled $3.0 billion at March 31, 2018 and $7.2 billion at December 31, 2017. Our backlog included in the table above for projects related to consolidated joint ventures with noncontrolling interest includes 100% of the backlog associated with those joint ventures and totaled $6.9 billion at March 31, 2018 and $125 million at December 31, 2017.





We estimate that as of March 31, 2018, 29% of our backlog will be executed within one year. Of this amount, 72% will be recognized in revenues on our condensed consolidated statement of operations and 28% will be recorded by our unconsolidated joint ventures. As of March 31, 2018, $107 million of our backlog relates to active contracts that are in a loss position.





As of March 31, 2018, 8% of our backlog was attributable to fixed-price contracts, 69% was attributable to PFIs and 23% of our backlog was attributable to cost-reimbursable contracts. For contracts that contain both fixed-price and cost-reimbursable components, we classify the individual components as either fixed-price or cost-reimbursable according to the composition of the contract; however, for smaller contracts, we characterize the entire contract based on the predominant component. As of March 31, 2018, $10.4 billion of our GS backlog was currently funded by our customers.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The following information provides reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in the press release to which this reconciliation is attached to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The company has provided the non-GAAP financial information presented in the press release, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in the press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in the press release. The non-GAAP financial measures in the press release may differ from similar measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

We evaluate performance based on Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net income (loss) attributable to KBR, plus interest expense, net; provision (benefit) for income taxes; other non-operating expense (income); and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA for each of the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC's rules because Adjusted EBITDA for each such period excludes certain amounts not excluded in the calculation of net income attributable to KBR in accordance with GAAP for such periods. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA for each of the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 is a meaningful measure to share with investors because each measure, which adjusts net income attributable to KBR for such periods for certain items recorded in such periods, is the measure that best allows comparison of the performance for the comparable period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA affords investors a view of what management considers KBR's core performance for each of the three months and fiscal years ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 and also affords investors the ability to make a more informed assessment of such core performance for the comparable periods.



Three Months Ended March 31, Dollars in millions 2018

2017







Net Income Attributable to KBR $ 138



$ 37









Add Back:





Interest expense 6



5

Provision for income taxes 34



13

Other non-operating expense 2



7

Depreciation and amortization 13



13









Consolidated EBITDA $ 193



$ 75









Add Back:





Legacy legal fees 3



2

Acquisition and integration related costs 3



—

Gain on consolidation of Aspire entities (115)



—









Adjusted EBITDA $ 84



$ 77



Adjusted EPS

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from net income attributable to KBR (Adjusted EPS) for each of the three months and fiscal years ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC's rules because the Adjusted EPS for each such period excludes certain amounts not excluded in the diluted earnings per share from net income attributable to KBR calculated in accordance with GAAP (EPS) for such periods. Management believes that the Adjusted EPS for each of the three months and fiscal years ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 is a meaningful measure to share with investors because each measure, which adjusts EPS for such periods for certain items recorded in such periods, is the measure that best allows comparison of the performance for the comparable period. In addition, Adjusted EPS affords investors a view of what management considers KBR's core earnings performance for each of the three months and fiscal years ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 and also affords investors the ability to make a more informed assessment of such core earnings performance for the comparable periods.

We have calculated Adjusted EPS for each of the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 by adjusting EPS for the items included in the table below. Adjusted EPS for each of the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is Diluted EPS for the same periods.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Diluted earnings per share:





Reported EPS $ 0.97



$ 0.26









Adjustment:





Legacy legal costs $ 0.01



$ 0.02

Acquisition and integration related costs $ 0.02



$ —

Amortization related to acquisitions $ 0.01



$ —

Aspire gain on consolidation $ (0.67)



$ —









Adjusted EPS $ 0.34



$ 0.28



We have calculated the Adjusted EPS for the 2018 guidance by adjusting EPS for the items included in the table below.



Low

High Diluted earnings per share:





EPS Guidance $ 1.85



$ 1.95









Adjustments:





Legacy Legal Fees $ 0.07



$ 0.07

Acquisition & Integration Related Expenses $ 0.04



$ 0.04

Amortization Related to Aspire Acquisition 0.06



0.06

Aspire Gain on Consolidation $ (0.67)



$ (0.67)









Adjusted EPS $ 1.35



$ 1.45



