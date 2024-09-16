KBR Awarded $140 Million Follow-on Task Order Supporting the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced it was awarded a 60-month cost-plus-fixed-fee recompete Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (IAC MAC) task order with an estimated value of $140 million to provide operational safety, suitability, and effectiveness engineering tasks supporting the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC).

As the U.S. Air Force's trusted partner, KBR will continue to perform research and analyses developing recommendations related to reliability, maintainability, quality, supportability, and interoperability, airworthiness, life cycle management, failure testing, and diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages issues at Hill Air Force Base in Clearfield, Utah, and other U.S. Air Force locations.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will continue to actively assist the F-16, A-10 and T-38 System Program Offices on their digital transformation journeys under digital material management initiatives. The team will also continue providing system engineering and integration support for systems such as the A-10 Ground Collision Avoidance System (GCAS) and the F-16's Secure Mission Data System (SMDS) and JARVIS programs. KBR will develop prototypes for critical safety hardware, such as the T-38 Canopy Transparency, utilizing state-of-the-art rapid prototyping capabilities.

"We have provided sustainment engineering to key Air Force programs for over two decades," said Byron Bright, President, Government Solutions U.S. "The F-16, A-10 and T-38 program offices at Hill AFB are integral to U.S. national security, and KBR is proud to be The Team Behind the Mission®, providing critical research and development to keep these programs safe and mission-ready."

KBR is a trusted partner to the U.S. Air Force, enhancing weapon system capabilities, providing superior sustainment engineering solutions, and improving mission readiness for the military.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 30 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

