KBR Awarded $52M Follow-on Contract to Support Global Counter IT Community and Mitigate Threats for U.S. Department of Defense

HOUSTON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE:KBR) was awarded an estimated $52 million, 60-month cost-plus-fixed-fee recompete Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (IAC MAC) task order supporting the Counter Improvised Threat Systems Test and Evaluation for the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) Quick Reaction Capability Office (QRCO).

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will mitigate improvised threats by leading research, conducting analysis, and using test and evaluation to provide timely and affordable quality data products. The scope of work includes requirements analysis; quick reaction test planning, execution and reporting; prototyping, data acquisition and analysis; engineering, technical and administrative analysis; T&E methodology development; continuous evaluation of evolving test methodologies; and representative test environment design, development and sustainment.

"KBR's depth and breadth of knowledge within the counter IT community enables us to remain a key player in supporting the United States military," said Byron Bright, President of Government Solutions U.S. "As The Team Behind the Mission®, we remain committed to providing subject matter expertise and mitigating threats to deliver mission critical capabilities to military servicemembers."

KBR will enhance the effectiveness and survivability of counter IT systems in support of the global counter IT community. The team will utilize systems engineering processes, innovative research and development solutions, and task-specific assets and infrastructure to complete data collection, analysis and reporting. Research and analysis performed will address Department of Defense critical technology areas, including future generation wireless technology (Future G), advanced materials, integrated network systems-of-systems, microelectronics and directed energy.

