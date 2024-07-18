KBR Awarded Advisory Consulting Contract for Kuwait Oil Company's Renewables and Hydrogen Masterplan Project

HOUSTON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded an advisory consulting contract by Kuwait Oil Company for the development of a country wide masterplan for the production of 17GW of renewables and 25GW of green hydrogen by 2050.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide advisory consulting services to develop a phased strategy for the deployment of significant wind and solar power, combined with power storage capability. The renewable power capability will be linked to the production of green hydrogen for internal industrial use, as well as for export purposes. This work is expected to be performed over the next 18 months, with KBR developing a market analysis, techno-commercial feasibility studies, as well training of Kuwaiti nationals.

"We are excited to be a part of this significant national level strategy in Kuwait, as we continue to grow our presence in country," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President Sustainable Technology Solutions. "This win highlights our advisory capabilities in the development of major energy transition investments at a national level, supported by decades of successful project delivery and technology deployment in the GCC region. It is indicative of KBR's strategic commitment to Kuwait, sustainability and the energy transition."

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 35,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 30 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future contractual performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE KBR, Inc.