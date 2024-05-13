KBR Awarded Digital Solutions Contract by OCI in Texas

HOUSTON, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a contract by OCI Global (OCI) to design and deploy its proprietary operator training simulator for OCI's 3,000 metric tonnes per day Texas Blue Clean Ammonia facility, in Texas.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide its operator training simulator for OCI's clean ammonia synloop unit. KBR's advanced digital solutions help clients maximize the ammonia yield and improve energy and production efficiency. The ammonia produced at the facility is expected to deliver a 70% reduction in total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, compared with conventional ammonia production.

KBR's operator training simulator is a customizable scenario-based digital training environment that simulates plant start-ups and shut-downs before they occur to increase operator competency and reduce operational risk.

"We are proud to build on our partnership with OCI Global and offer our innovative digital solutions supporting efficient and safe plant operations," said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions. "KBR is committed to helping businesses in their energy transition efforts, and our proprietary digital solutions, such as our operator training simulator, help deliver environmental and operational excellence."

KBR's operator training simulator is built on proprietary design and knowledge, providing the most comprehensive and holistic digital training and simulation platform for KBR-designed plants.

