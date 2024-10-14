KBR Awarded Engineering and Procurement Services Contract for Manatee Project

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded an engineering and procurement services contract for the Beachfield Manatee upgrade, the onshore portion of the Manatee gas field project.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide engineering and procurement services for Shell's Manatee project located in the East Coast Marine Area of Trinidad and Tobago. The Manatee gas field supports global energy security and natural gas production, providing gas for the country's Atlantic LNG facility.

The award follows recently completed contracts under which KBR successfully delivered the front-end engineering design as an integrated member of Shell's development team across the whole of the Manatee project.

"We are thrilled to be a key contributor to Shell's Manatee project and continue our substantial presence in the LNG market," said Jay Ibrahim, President Sustainable Technology Solutions. "This win highlights KBR's strong energy security capabilities that support our clients' goals of providing reliable and accessible natural resources that meet the world's long-term energy needs and support energy transition."

KBR has designed and delivered LNG projects worldwide and is committed to helping its clients navigate the energy transition, which includes gas as a key part of the energy mix.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 33 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

SOURCE KBR, Inc.