KBR Awarded Estimated $230M Contract Supporting Information Systems Modernization for NAVAIR

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded an estimated $230 million cost-plus-fixed-fee recompete contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community. KBR will perform information systems modernization for Logistics Information Technology (LOG IT) programs supporting Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), Program Executive Office for Manpower, Logistics and Business Solutions (PEO MLB) and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers (COMFRC). The work will be primarily performed at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland and Huntsville, Alabama over a period of five years.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide optimized IT solutions across the NAVAIR enterprise. KBR's LOG IT team will perform research and development for data movement of real-time flight and maintenance information and publications, deployable hosting solutions for applications and a fleet representative environment in which to perform end-to-end testing of software releases, cybersecurity updates and refinement of business solutions for the maintenance and logistics environment. These essential in-service systems engineering, modernization, testing and sustainment capabilities will be delivered through the Joint Technical Data Integration (JTDI), the Joint Delivery Management Service (JDMS) and the Naval Air Systems Command Fleet System Array (NFSA) programs, which are the bedrock of current and future LOG IT operations.

"For the past 21 years, KBR has supported these and similar essential requirements as a trusted partner to the U.S. government," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. "We are proud to be selected again by NAVAIR to further demonstrate our ability to deliver high-end, technical capabilities while implementing and enabling large complex enterprise systems."

KBR deploys technical support and data transportation to over 83,000 users across U.S. Navy, Army, and Marine Corps units deployed ashore, afloat, and expeditionary environments. This award spotlights success with large, complex distributed systems, which enable mission accomplishment while maintaining a cost-conscious mindset.

ABOUT THE DOD IAC PROGRAM

"The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community".

