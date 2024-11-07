KBR Awarded FEED Contract for Sur LNG Train 4 Project

HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it has been awarded a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for the expansion of the Qalhat LNG complex in Sur, Oman. This project represents a significant step in Oman's efforts to meet rising global energy demands, while prioritizing sustainable and efficient operations.

Under the FEED contract, KBR will provide engineering services for the complex's fourth LNG train, which will have a capacity of 3.8 million tons per annum. The project will involve the addition or expansion of utilities, an LNG tank, the jetty, and associated infrastructure.

"LNG will play an increasingly vital role in the global energy mix, and we are honored to continue our collaboration with Oman on this critical project," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Sustainable Technology Solutions. "By addressing the energy trilemma of security, sustainability and affordability, this project is expected to significantly contribute to Oman's energy security and sustainability goals."

KBR is a leader in the LNG industry, having designed and constructed numerous LNG production facilities around the globe. With this expansion of Oman's natural gas liquefaction capacity, KBR continues to play a pivotal role in ensuring a reliable and sustainable energy supply to meet the world's growing demands.

