KBR Awarded Follow-On Task Order Supporting B-52 System Program Office

HOUSTON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced it has been awarded an estimated $82 million cost-plus-fixed-fee task order under an IAC MAC contract by the United States Air Force (USAF) for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. The center supports the B-52 System Program Office (AFLCMC/WBD) P1-22-2367 at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will continue to address areas such as reliability, maintainability, quality, supportability and interoperability (RMQSI) issues and impact, system sustainability, structural sustainability, component and subsystem testing, obsolescence and diminishing sources, and cybersecurity. Tasks include reliability analysis, development of non-destructive inspection (NDI) and test techniques, and development of maintenance procedures and techniques, and analysis tools for reliability data. KBR will address Department of Defense critical technologies areas. This work will be performed over a period of five years.

"KBR is proud to support the USAF to extend the life of the B-52 and similar legacy defense systems," said Byron Bright, President of Government Solutions U.S. "We understand the importance of these critical assets and this work directly reflects our strategic commitment to remaining a key partner to the Department of Defense."

KBR maintains its solid eight-year presence in the B-52 program office with the win of this recompete. This task order epitomizes KBR's ability to grow with current customers, not only with significantly increased value, but also with the addition of cybersecurity support to the scope.

