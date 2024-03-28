KBR Awarded Predictive Maintenance Services Contract by Petro Rabigh

HOUSTON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has secured a five-year asset condition monitoring program contract from Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh) to deploy predictive maintenance services at its plant in Rabigh, Saudi Arabia.

The program will optimize asset lifecycle, enhance machinery performance and improve overall reliability. This collaboration aims to boost energy and equipment efficiency while mitigating operational risks, aligning with Petro Rabigh's commitment to safety and sustainability.

"We are pleased to build a longstanding partnership with Petro Rabigh and offer our innovative technology-led industrial solutions," said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions. "KBR's predictive maintenance services improve operational efficiency and align with the clients' ESG objectives by promoting sustainability and responsible resource management."

KBR delivers smart asset management solutions to help its customers optimize operations, maintenance and revamps to achieve sustainable world-class performance.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 30 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding performance of the contract with Petro Rabigh, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE KBR, Inc.