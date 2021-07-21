KBR Awarded Technology Contract for Two Nitric Acid Plant Expansions for Specialty Fertilizers by Haifa Group in Israel

HOUSTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it has been awarded a nitric acid technology contract by Haifa Group for two of its process plants at Mishor Rotem, Israel.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide license, basic engineering design and proprietary equipment for both plants, to deliver a capacity increase of approximately 35 percent at each plant.

"We are proud to partner with Haifa Group to increase the production capacity of its plants through the use of our proprietary technology and knowhow," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. "KBR has the industry's leading design for energy-efficient nitric acid production in both mono-pressure and dual-pressure plants, and we look forward to working with Haifa to deliver higher production capacities while lowering plant emissions and operating expenses."

Motti Levin, Haifa Group CEO, said, "This is a strategic initiative that strengthens Haifa's position as a leader in the field of precision agriculture. It will contribute to an increase in agricultural yields while helping maintain an ecological balance. The two nitric acid plants are integral to our expansion plan to double our production capacity in the coming years."

KBR's Weatherly nitric acid technology, combining years of plant experience with cutting-edge technology innovation, has been successfully employed in 75 plants worldwide since the 1950's, including approximately 80% of all U.S. plants.

