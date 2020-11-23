KBR Charity Golf Tournament Raises Over $530k, Gives Back to COVID-19 Frontline Workers

HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has raised more than $532,000 for nine local and national charities at its fourteenth annual charity golf tournament. Since 2007, the tournament has raised over $6.5 million for worthy nonprofit organizations that align with KBR's charitable focus areas of health, education and safety.

This year's socially distanced tournament benefitted a diverse group of organizations that are making a real difference with a special focus on health care workers and first responders on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19. In addition, the tournament supported other organizations whose missions are focused on keeping communities safe, preserving the environment and supporting veterans. This year's charitable recipients are:

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Houston Fire Department

Fire Department Houston Police Department

Police Department Buffalo Bayou Partnership

Galveston Bay Foundation

Impact a Hero

The Chester Pitts Charitable Foundation

Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation

Memorial Hermann Foundation

"In these times, it's especially important that we give back to our communities," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. "KBR is contributing $250,000 directly to front line workers that have sacrificed so much for our communities this year, and we're honored to stand shoulder to shoulder with these men and women."

Bradie continued, "KBR's young professionals always make the Charity Golf Tournament a tremendous success and this year is no different. 2020 has been challenging in so many ways, so it means a great deal to me, and to KBR, that we were able to move forward with this event and I am especially proud of the work our team put in to ensuring the safety of each participant."

The 14th annual tournament was held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Kingwood Country Club in Kingwood, Texas and featured extensive safety guidelines including a virtual auction and awards.

For more information about the tournament, visit charitygolf.kbr.com or by searching #KBRCharityGolf on any of KBR's social media pages.

Visit www.kbr.com

