KBR Completes LinQuest Acquisition, Expanding Digital, National Security Space and Intelligence Capabilities

HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has completed the acquisition of LinQuest Corporation, a leading provider of advanced engineering, data analytics and digital integration with a strong history of solving complex technical challenges for national security space missions.

The acquisition strengthens KBR's capabilities across space, air dominance and connected battlespace missions. LinQuest also has a heritage of serving important U.S. government customers including the U.S. Space Force, U.S. Air Force and other U.S. Department of Defense and intelligence agencies.

"LinQuest's portfolio of capabilities significantly expands KBR's ability to meet growing customer demands and continues KBR's goal of transforming and enhancing key high-end digital solutions," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have been continually impressed with their people-first culture and amazing expertise, so it's a thrilling day to be able to officially welcome them to the KBR family."

KBR will immediately begin integrating LinQuest into KBR's Government Solutions segment and Defense and Intel business unit.

Given the closing date, LinQuest's financial results are not expected to be material to KBR's Q3 2024 financial results. Therefore, impacts of the acquisition to KBR's full year guidance will be discussed on the Q3 earnings call.

KBR has decades of experience providing mission-critical solutions for customers across the national security and space domains including customers ranging from the Department of Defense, NASA and various intelligence agencies.

About LinQuest Corporation

LinQuest is a national security space leader that enables defense and intelligence missions through advanced digital transformation solutions and the development, integration, and operation of mission-critical systems. With a legacy that spans 47 years, LinQuest's 1,500-plus team members work side-by-side with their customers to solve their most complex technical challenges, drive innovation, and deliver fielded solutions for national security missions. More information can be found on the company's website at www.linquest.com.

