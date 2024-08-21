KBR Dividend Declaration

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share on the company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, to be paid on October 15, 2024, to stockholders of record on September 16, 2024.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 30 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

