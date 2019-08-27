KBR Earns Recognition as a Military Friendly Employer

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a proud employer of U.S. veterans and their families, KBR (NYSE: KBR) is honored to announce that it has been named to the prestigious 2020 Military Friendly® Employers list by VIQTORY, a leading organization that connects the military community to civilian employment as well as educational and entrepreneurial opportunities.

The Military Friendly Employers list is a comprehensive guide to the best employers for the military community. Organizations are rated within six different categories that measure their commitment to serve the military and veteran community in meaningful ways with actual outcomes and impact. This list sets the standard for organizations that want to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses.

KBR has a long history of working side by side with the military, and supporting active duty soldiers, veterans and their families. The company knows firsthand that by leveraging their incredible experience, discipline and innovation, it is able to deliver better solutions to customers.

KBR's extensive work on behalf of the U.S. government offers those who have served in uniform an opportunity to continue to serve their country in a new and exciting way, while enjoying a fulfilling civilian career.

"This is a designation we covet as a company," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. "We are keenly aware that the military community is an invaluable asset to an organization. We work hard to make KBR a place where military and veteran families feel appreciated and have the opportunity to grow both professionally and personally."

About KBR, Inc.

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program lifecycle within the Government Solutions and Energy sectors. KBR employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 80 countries, and operations in 40 countries, across three synergistic global businesses:

Government Solutions, serving government customers globally, including capabilities that cover the full lifecycle of defense, space, aviation and other government programs and missions from research and development, through systems engineering, test and evaluation, program management, to operations, maintenance, and field logistics

Technology Solutions, featuring proprietary technology, equipment, catalysts, digital solutions and related technical services for the monetization of hydrocarbons, including refining, petrochemicals, ammonia and specialty chemicals, as well as inorganics

Energy Solutions, including onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/GTL; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; differentiated EPC; maintenance services (Brown & Root Industrial Services); offshore oil and gas (shallow-water, deep-water, subsea); floating solutions (FPU, FPSO, FLNG & FSRU); program management and consulting services

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, integrated EPC delivery and long term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

