KBR Expands Military Space Footprint with $40 Million in Awards from Air Force Space Command

HOUSTON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it was awarded two contract modifications totaling almost $40 million to upgrade remote tracking stations in the Air Force Satellite Control Network (AFSCN).

The U.S. Air Force Space Command (AFSC) Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) awarded these firm fixed price modifications under the existing Hybrid Remote Tracking Station (RTS) Block Change (RBC) Contract. KBR was awarded the RBC Hybrid contract in February 2013.

AFSCN is a global system that provides command, control, and communications for space vehicles and satellites. It supports telemetry, tracking, and command for U.S. defense space vehicles as well as selected space programs run by NASA and foreign allies.

Most recently, KBR won a $2.2 million award to perform construction activities at the Diego Garcia Tracking Station (DGS) in the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT). This will include electrical, mechanical and facilities upgrades supporting the existing Hybrid project at the site. The award's period of performance begins in September 2019 and runs through May 2020.

The company also received a $37.4 million award to upgrade RBC systems at the New Hampshire Tracking Station in New Boston, New Hampshire and the Telemetry and Command Station in Oakhanger, England. KBR is expected to complete this work by May 2022.

This work includes replacing existing Automated Remote Tracking Station (ARTS) systems with new RBC systems and integrating these RBC systems with existing antennas and associated subsystems. KBR will ensure the successful integration and testing of the overall system, which will ultimately enhance AFSCN operations.

"These awards highlight KBR's continued organic growth in important military space markets," said Byron Bright, President, KBR Government Solutions U.S. "They are a testament to our reputation for delivering quality, dependable and innovative mission-critical services to the government."

"KBR is proud to be a leader in advancing air, space, and missile defense systems for the U.S. military and to partner with the U.S. military to bolster our national security posture," Bright continued.

In addition to the work at these sites, KBR has already completed work on the Hawaii Tracking Station (HTS-B) and is currently working on additional Hybrid projects at Guam Tracking Station (GTS-A), Vandenberg Tracking Station (VTS-B) and Thule Tracking Station (TTS-B).

KBR is a leader in modernizing and maintaining the U.S. national security space infrastructure. It has provided more than 55 years of ground systems support for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, NASA, and other agencies.

