KBR Green Ammonia Technology Selected by OCIOR Energy in India

HOUSTON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today its green ammonia technology, K-GreeN®, has been selected by OCIOR Energy for its plant located in Odisha's Gopalpur region, India. This will be the 10th KBR-licensed green ammonia plant globally and the first to be located in India.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide a technology license, proprietary engineering design, equipment, and catalyst solutions to OCIOR for a green ammonia plant with capacity of 600 metric tons per day. Additionally, KBR will help OCIOR's plant to achieve the optimal levelized cost of ammonia production.

"We look forward to supporting OCIOR Energy on this landmark project, which will help the region in meeting its decarbonization goals by utilizing our zero-carbon K-GreeN solution," said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions. "KBR has been playing a leading role in the development of the green energy value chain and this project testifies to our commitment towards helping customers meet their net zero targets by deploying our green ammonia solutions."

"OCIOR's green ammonia project aims to set a benchmark for reliable green fuels production. We are confident that KBR's proven expertise and commitment will ensure the success of this project," said Ranjit Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, OCIOR Energy. "OCIOR's strategy focuses on developing well-engineered green ammonia projects in renewable resource-rich regions to fulfill increasing demand from global off-takers."

KBR is a world leader in ammonia technology and has been at the forefront of innovation in the ammonia market for decades. Since 1943, KBR has licensed, engineered, or constructed nearly 260 grassroot ammonia plants worldwide.

