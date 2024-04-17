KBR Green Ammonia Technology Selected for Fortescue's Project in Norway

HOUSTON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has signed a contract to provide its green ammonia technology, K-GreeN®, for Fortescue's Holmaneset green energy project in Norway.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide technology license, proprietary engineering design, and FEED support engineering services for the 675 metric tonnes per day grassroots green ammonia plant in Norway.

"We are excited to work with Fortescue on this project to offer our zero-carbon green ammonia technology," said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions. "KBR is a significant contributor in the development of the green energy value chain and decarbonization of hard-to-abate industries and we look forward to working with Fostescue to advance their ESG objectives."

KBR is a world leader in ammonia technology and has been at the forefront of innovation in the ammonia market for decades. Since 1943, KBR has licensed, engineered, or constructed more than 250 grassroot ammonia plants worldwide.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 30 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

About Fortescue

Fortescue is focused on becoming the number 1 integrated green energy, metals and technology company, recognised for its culture, innovation and industry-leading development of infrastructure, mining assets and green energy initiatives. It operates with two divisions -- Metals and Energy. Fortescue is committed to producing green hydrogen, containing zero carbon, from renewable electricity.

Fortescue's Holmaneset green energy project in Norway is funded under EU Innovation Funding (CINEA Innovation Fund Project number 101132475).

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future contractual performance and demand, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

