KBR Highlights Strong Sustainability Performance in 2023 Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today the release of its 2023 Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report, which detailed continued sustainability progress across its operations and through its delivery of sustainability-focused solutions.

"A large part of our culture at KBR is 'walking the talk' and this includes our commitment to sustainability. This report is a testament to the commitment of our people to doing things that matter — delivering solutions that are helping create a safer, more secure and sustainable world — and doing those things ethically," said KBR President and CEO Stuart Bradie. "The report also highlights KBR's focus on putting people first. Whether it's our leading safety performance, our strong community engagement, or our efforts to create environments where our employees can thrive, people are always at the heart of everything we do, including progressing on our sustainability journey."

You can review the KBR 2023 Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report here.

Notable achievements in the report include:

37% sustainability-driven revenue in 2023 — a total of $2.5 billion





Industry-leading health and safety milestones, with 93% incident-free days (338) and a global total recordable incident rate of 0.064





AAA ESG rating from MSCI, a Gold Sustainability Rating from Ecovadis, and recognition from USA Today as one of America's Climate Leaders





Today as one of America's Climate Leaders Certification as a Great Place to Work ® in countries around the world based on employee feedback from the KBR People Perspectives Survey





in countries around the world based on employee feedback from the KBR People Perspectives Survey Recognition as one of the U.K.'s Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work





Recognition as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Forbes





Enhanced inclusion and diversity efforts through continued partnerships with groups such as AMIE (Advancing Minorities' Interest in Engineering), Disability:IN, the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion, and Catalyst Inc., which helps companies strengthen their cultures of belonging and growth for women.





Further diversification of employee resource groups (ERG) with the launch of ADAPT, an ERG that promotes awareness of and combats common stigmas associated with individuals with disabilities.

