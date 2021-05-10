KBR, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Goldman Sachs Industrial & Materials Conference 2021: Mark Sopp, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Alison Vasquez, Vice President of Investor Relations, will host investor meetings and will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 10:20 a.m. CT.

Jeffries Virtual IT Services Summit: Stuart Bradie, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Alison Vasquez, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. CT.

KeyBanc Capital Markets' Virtual Industrials & Basic Materials Conference: Mark Sopp, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Alison Vasquez, Vice President of Investor Relations, will host investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. CT.

Interested investors may listen to the live webcasts at investors.kbr.com. The investor presentation which will be used for these conferences as well as other investor communications may be found on the investor relations section of the website.

About KBR, Inc.

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

SOURCE KBR, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.kbr.com

