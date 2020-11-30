KBR, Inc. to Present at Credit Suisse's 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference

HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today that Byron Bright, President, Government Solutions, and Alison Vasquez, Vice President, Investor Relations, will present at Credit Suisse's 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 8:50 am EST.

Interested investors may listen to the live webcast at http://investors.kbr.com. The investor presentation which will be used for this conference as well as other investor communications may be found on the investor relations section of KBR.com.

About KBR

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and solutions across the asset and program life cycle within the government and technology sectors. KBR employs approximately 28,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

