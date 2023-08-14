KBR JV Awarded $719M Contract to Aid NASA's Development of Space Orbital Systems

KBR, Inc.

14 Aug, 2023

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) is pleased to announce NASA's award to the Space & Technology Solutions team, a KBR joint venture with Intuitive Machines (Nasdaq: LUNR, LUNRW), to provide multidisciplinary engineering for some of NASA's most critical space orbital systems in its Applied Engineering and Technology Directorate at Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) in Maryland.   The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has denied all protests of this award. 

The Omnibus Multidiscipline Engineering Services (OMES) III contract has a five-year period of performance with a total value of $719 million. The cost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract directly aids the primary support vehicle for the Joint Polar Satellite System program, the backbone of both short- and long-term weather forecasts, as well as NASA's Exploration and In-space Services projects division, which develops groundbreaking, more sustainable technologies to service spacecraft and pioneer in-space assembly and manufacturing.

As a part of OMES III, KBR will provide electrical engineering, instrument systems and technology services, exploration and mission support services, as well as mission engineering and systems analysis for the study, design, development, fabrication, integration, testing, verification and operations of spaceflight, airborne, and ground system hardware and software.

"We are pleased with this new business award. The world's leading government agencies and commercial enterprises rely on KBR's innovative solutions to complex challenges both on and off the planet," said Byron Bright, President of KBR Government Solutions U.S. "As a partner with Intuitive Machines, we are proud to support NASA's development of space orbital systems with our unparalleled spaceflight engineering expertise."

KBR has been supporting GSFC for more than 35 years and has extensive experience in all phases of mission operations, ground systems engineering and spaceflight instrument development.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 33,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 33 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding the performance of the OMES III contract, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.  Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

