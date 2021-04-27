KBR Keeps Automated Fuel Systems Running Safely, Efficiently Worldwide for U.S. Defense Logistics Agency with $49.5M Contract

HOUSTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) won a $49.5 million contract from the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to sustain and maintain critical automated hydrant fueling systems at Department of Defense facilities worldwide.

KBR will provide program management, preventative and corrective maintenance, testing, design support, training, as well as equipment and site support for these fueling systems, which use digital industrial control systems to safely and efficiently operate.

The company's efforts will fortify DLA's Hydrant Fueling Automation Maintenance program, an ongoing initiative to standardize maintenance to increase system reliability and maintainability, reduce long-term maintenance costs, and improve performance and safety. This contract will help boost fuel inventory accountability, improve fuel monitoring, and prevent spills, aligning with KBR's commitment to create a better, safer and more sustainable world.

The five-year contract includes one base year and four option years. This single award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract has a maximum value of $49.5 million. Work is expected to be performed at 90 locations around the world, and supports the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Air National Guard.

"KBR will provide safe and modern engineering and maintenance services to fuel systems in key areas around the globe," said Byron Bright, KBR President, Global Government Solutions. "We are excited to bring our sustainability principles and digitalization expertise to this ongoing project."

KBR has supported fuel handling equipment installation and maintenance for the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic and DLA for 13 years. The company also provides base operation support services, next generation asset management, digitally focused logistics, and integrated supply chain management for military and commercial customers globally. Known for excelling in complex and extreme environments, KBR is trusted to help customers meet their most pressing challenges today and into the future.

