KBR Moving Up the Value Chain with Support from Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB)

For nearly 50 years, KBR's Singapore team has executed Hydrocarbons projects across the globe including offshore oil and gas (shallow-water, deep-water, subsea), LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/GTL, oil refining, petrochemicals, chemicals, fertilizers, differentiated EPC, maintenance services (Brown & Root Industrial Services), floating solutions (FPU, FPSO, FLNG & FSRU) and program management.

In the Asia Pacific region, KBR has successfully delivered projects covering all phases including feasibility studies, basic design, FEED and detailed engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) execution. KBR has successfully tapped into its strong global references and expertise to actively apply them on projects in the region.

As KBR looks to grow into new areas and enhance its customer base, Singapore continues to be a key location for its global project delivery and an important base to develop its people to cover growth markets in the region. KBR looks forward to establishing Singapore as the Center of Excellence for its new business areas in the near term, which is also time critical to bring value to its global business.

"We are seeing changes in clients' needs and expectations in Singapore and the Asia Pacific region and we plan to move up the value chain at our Singapore office with the support from EDB," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Asia Pacific and EMEA. "We must continue to innovate and evolve our business model across the full spectrum of our business, Technology & Consulting, Engineering and Construction and our Government Services (KBRwyle), to stay relevant and grow our businesses in the region.

"KBR will continue to strengthen our Singapore team to attain the right and differentiated skills to position ourselves for the future," Ibrahim continued.

"We are excited to see KBR developing new capabilities in digital, downstream consulting and infrastructure in Singapore to support growth in the Asia Pacific markets," said Ms Fong Pin Fen, Director, Cities, Infrastructure & Industrial Solutions. "KBR Singapore's diversification beyond their traditional strengths in offshore markets, and their expanded presence in Singapore, will help to broaden the depth and diversity of local skillsets in the engineering services industry."

About KBR, Inc.

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life cycle within the Government Services and Hydrocarbons sectors. KBR employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 75 countries, and operations in 40 countries, across three synergistic global businesses:

Government Services, serving government customers globally, including capabilities that cover the full life-cycle of defense, space, aviation and other government programs and missions from research and development, through systems engineering, test and evaluation, program management, to operations, maintenance, and field logistics

Technology & Consulting, including proprietary technology focused on the monetization of hydrocarbons (especially natural gas and natural gas liquids) in ethylene and petrochemicals; ammonia, nitric acid and fertilizers; oil refining; gasification; oil and gas consulting; integrity management; naval architecture and proprietary hulls; and downstream consulting

Engineering & Construction, including onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/GTL; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; differentiated EPC; maintenance services (Brown & Root Industrial Services); offshore oil and gas (shallow-water, deep-water, subsea); floating solutions (FPU, FPSO, FLNG & FSRU) and program management

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, integrated EPC delivery and long term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statement

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the outcome of and the publicity surrounding audits and investigations by domestic and foreign government agencies and legislative bodies; potential adverse proceedings by such agencies and potential adverse results and consequences from such proceedings; the scope and enforceability of the company's indemnities from its former parent; changes in capital spending by the company's customers; the company's ability to obtain contracts from existing and new customers and perform under those contracts; structural changes in the industries in which the company operates; escalating costs associated with and the performance of fixed-fee projects and the company's ability to control its cost under its contracts; claims negotiations and contract disputes with the company's customers; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; protection of intellectual property rights; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements; compliance with laws related to income taxes; unsettled political conditions, war and the effects of terrorism; foreign operations and foreign exchange rates and controls; the development and installation of financial systems; increased competition for employees; the ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; and operations of joint ventures, including joint ventures that are not controlled by the company.

KBR's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors that KBR has identified that may affect the business, results of operations and financial condition. Except as required by law, KBR undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbr-moving-up-the-value-chain-with-support-from-singapore-economic-development-board-edb-300626695.html

SOURCE KBR, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.kbr.com

