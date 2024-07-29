KBR Named NASA Agency Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year

HOUSTON, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) was selected as NASA's Agency-Level Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year. This highly sought-after honor is part of NASA's 2023 Small Business Industry Awards and builds upon KBR's 2023 SBIA large business center-level awards at both Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) and Johnson Space Center.

The award, presented by the NASA Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP), recognizes outstanding efforts in developing and implementing innovative practices in support of the agency's small business program. This prestigious annual award is exclusively given to a single large business prime contractor within NASA each year. KBR's win specifically underscores its ongoing commitment to critical programs at GSFC, where it holds three prime contracts, including Ground Systems and Missions Operations III, as well as multiple subcontracts and joint ventures.

"The agency-level distinction represents years of appreciation from NASA and reflects our growth as a key teammate," said Byron Bright, KBR Government Solutions U.S. President. "KBR excels in the space industry, supporting NASA's intricate missions as both a prime contractor and a mentor to small businesses. This accolade celebrates our employees' high quality of work and dedication, and I am so proud of the team."

KBR has garnered 13 awards from the OSBP over the past five years, including three at the agency level. Presently, it operates across nine NASA locations and stands as a leading global organization supporting spaceflight. Learn more.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 30 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

