KBR Optimizes Military Healthcare with $216M Cybersecurity Task Order

HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it has been awarded a $216 million task order to provide cybersecurity services for the Defense Health Agency (DHA).

The Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic awarded the four-year, cost-plus-fixed-fee task order under the SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort-NxG) contract. KBR has held a seat on this multiple award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract since earlier this year. It also won a seat on its predecessor contract, SeaPort Enhanced, in 2005. The company has provided cybersecurity services to DHA since the agency's inception.

Under this task order, KBR will assist NIWC Atlantic with cybersecurity and risk management framework initiatives and provide support to the DHA Assessment and Authorization Division. DHA works closely with government agencies to deliver medical service to more than 9.4 million active duty personnel and their beneficiaries.

Supplying a broad spectrum of IT services, KBR's work will include addressing independent validation and verification results, helping prepare an Enterprise Mission Assurance Support Service authorization package, and supporting the implementation of federal IT security regulations, directives and guidance.

KBR will support all DoD Military Health System sites, which vary in size from 1,500 to over 60,000 servers and workstation assets and assist with as many as 430 programs of record systems. The company will provide these services at locations around the world.

"KBR believes our military men and women deserve the best possible care," said Byron Bright, President, KBR Government Solutions U.S. "We are proud to continue delivering our cybersecurity solutions to DHA as it ensures service members and their loved ones receive high quality health services."

KBR ensures mission success for customers on land, at sea, in the air, and in space and cyberspace. The company helps customers understand their cyber posture, eliminate their vulnerabilities and successfully defend their data and systems. KBR's full life cycle cyber capabilities include assessments, certification and verification, information assurance, and developing and deploying state-of-the-art proprietary tools.

About KBR, Inc.

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program lifecycle within the Government Solutions and Energy sectors. KBR employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 80 countries, and operations in 40 countries, across three synergistic global businesses:

Government Solutions, serving government customers globally, including capabilities that cover the full lifecycle of defense, space, aviation and other government programs and missions from research and development, through systems engineering, test and evaluation, program management, to operations, maintenance, and field logistics

Technology Solutions, featuring proprietary technology, equipment, catalysts, digital solutions and related technical services for the monetization of hydrocarbons, including refining, petrochemicals, ammonia and specialty chemicals, as well as inorganics

Energy Solutions, including onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/GTL; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; differentiated EPC; maintenance services (Brown & Root Industrial Services); offshore oil and gas (shallow-water, deep-water, subsea); floating solutions (FPU, FPSO, FLNG & FSRU); program management and consulting services

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, integrated EPC delivery and long term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

