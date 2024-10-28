KBR Raises $1.3M for Important Causes at 18th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

News provided by

KBR, Inc.

Oct 28, 2024, 06:00 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced it raised $1.3 million for deserving charities and community groups at its 18th annual charity golf tournament. The Kingwood Country Club in Kingwood, Texas, was once again the backdrop for the event, held this year on Monday, October 21, and hosted by KBR's early career professionals' group IMPACT.

"At KBR, we do things that matter, not only through the work we do with our clients but also through our active community engagement and support," said KBR President and CEO Stuart Bradie. "The KBR Charity Golf Tournament is a shining example of our commitment to being a positive force of change in our communities. It is an honor to once again support these fantastic organizations that do so much in health care, public safety education, environmental sustainability, and other areas. My thanks to them for their vital work and also to all our tournament volunteers and staff who made the event a success."

Since 2007, the KBR Charity Golf Tournament has raised more than $11.7 million. Each year, funds raised through the tournament go to organizations that align with KBR's vision and values. This year's recipients are:

  • Angel Flight South Central
  • Buffalo Bayou Partnership
  • Camp For All
  • The Chester Pitts Charitable Foundation
  • Houston Fire Department Operation: Stocking Stuffer Toy Drive
  • Houston Police Department Greater Houston Police Activities League
  • Houston Wilderness
  • Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation
  • PTSD Foundation of America
  • St. Baldrick's Foundation
  • St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

For more information about the event, visit charitygolf.kbr.com or search KBR's social media platforms using #KBRCharityGolf.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 30 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

SOURCE KBR, Inc.

