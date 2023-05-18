KBR Receives Coveted AAA Sustainability Rating by MSCI

News provided by

KBR, Inc.

18 May, 2023, 06:00 ET

HOUSTON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has received a AAA designation in MSCI's 2023 ESG (environmental, social and governance) Ratings. The AAA rating is MSCI's highest and is given to companies that are leading their industries in managing the most significant ESG risks and opportunities.

"A deep commitment to ESG permeates everything we do at KBR, and this designation is proof of how seriously our team of teams takes our mission of helping create a more sustainable world," said Stuart Bradie, KBR president and CEO. "KBR walks the talk when it comes to ESG, whether reducing our own emissions, conducting business sustainably and ethically across our operations and supply chains, or using our cutting-edge technologies and solutions to help customers achieve both their business and ESG goals. I am extremely proud that our amazing people have been recognized for their dedication to doing work that matters for our planet and communities."

ESG and sustainability are fundamental to all KBR's activities. KBR proudly supports governments and companies around the world, delivering solutions that advance economic growth, social inclusion, environmental sustainability, physical and digital safety, and life conditions both in the company and in the communities where we operate. Read more about KBR's industry-leading ESG programs at KBR.com/sustainability.

MSCI uses a rules-based methodology to measure companies' exposure to financially relevant ESG risks and how well they manage those risks relative to industry peers. Ratings range from leader (AAA, AA), to average (A, BBB, BB), to laggard (B, CCC). MSCI also rates equity and fixed income securities, loans, mutual funds, ETFs and countries.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 32,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 34 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com  

SOURCE KBR, Inc.

Also from this source

KBR Dividend Declaration

KBR Awarded Prestigious Dwight D. Eisenhower Award for Excellence in Small Business Utilization, Advocacy

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.