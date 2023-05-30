KBR Recognized on America's Climate Leaders List 2023 by USA Today

News provided by

KBR, Inc.

30 May, 2023, 06:00 ET

HOUSTON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) has been recognized by USA Today as one of America's Climate Leaders for 2023. This data-driven recognition ranks U.S.-based companies that have cut their carbon footprint in recent years.

"KBR has taken significant strides to strengthen our internal sustainability efforts, including examining our own carbon footprint and developing a plan to achieve operational net-zero carbon emissions by 2030," said Stuart Bradie, KBR president and CEO. "This recognition is proof that we are walking the talk and executing on our commitments. I'm incredibly proud that KBR is not only reducing our own carbon footprint, but also that we are facilitating positive environmental and social impact through the work we do with our clients."

The list of America's Climate Leaders was developed for USA TODAY by market research firm Statista. More than 2,000 U.S. companies were evaluated on metrics like emission intensity, annualized reductions in emission intensity, and carbon disclosure ratings.

This recognition is the latest in a growing list of ESG (environmental, social and governance) awards for KBR, including a recent AAA ranking by MSCI. The full list of America's Climate Leaders 2023 can be seen at USA Today.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 32,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 34 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com  

SOURCE KBR, Inc.

Also from this source

KBR Expands Base Operations Support in the Indo-Pacific Region

KBR Receives Coveted AAA Sustainability Rating by MSCI

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.