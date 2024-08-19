KBR Secures Naval Research Lab Contract for Advancement of Space Science Instruments

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract by the U.S. Navy for continued development of space science instrument systems at the Naval Research Lab (NRL) in Washington, D.C.

Under the terms of the Space Science Instruments and Experimental Payloads (SSIEP) 3 contract, KBR will provide personnel, equipment and facilities to support engineering and research activities for the Navy's Space Science Division. Their focus will be on the design, development, analysis, fabrication, inspection, assembly, integration, testing, and documentation of sophisticated space science instruments and experimental payloads.

This work is expected to be performed over five years and involves advanced efforts in various forms of engineering, including thermal systems, contamination, optical and radio frequency, instrument systems, mechanisms, mechanical, and electrical. This follow-on contract maintains KBR's presence at NRL where it has supported SSIEP 1 and 2 since 2015.

"At KBR, we lead the way in technical innovation from space hardware to digital engineering projects worldwide. This win reflects the tireless efforts of our talented engineers, whose seamless fusion of creativity, precision and practicality sets us apart and ensures mission success for our valued customers," stated Byron Bright, President of KBR Government Solutions U.S.

KBR has more than 50 years of comprehensive design engineering experience in various industries.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 30 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

