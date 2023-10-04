KBR Signs MoU with SolydEra for an Integrated Green Ammonia Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Solution

HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SolydEra, to offer an integrated solution for producing lower cost clean ammonia using renewable energy.

Under the terms of the MoU, KBR will integrate SolydEra's Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOE) technology into its proprietary K-GreeN® process to deliver highly efficient green ammonia capacity worldwide. The combination of KBR and SolydEra technologies is expected to deliver the most competitive levelized costs of carbon-neutral ammonia to accelerate the energy transition globally.

"We are pleased to work with SolydEra to develop new pathways for sustainable green ammonia production," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. "KBR's innovative zero-carbon green ammonia technology, when integrated with SolydEra's highly efficient Solid Oxide Electrolyzer, will drive cost efficiencies needed to make clean ammonia a competitive energy alternative."

"Ammonia is one of the largest-volume chemicals produced worldwide and exponential demand growth is expected by the global energy transition. We are proud to work with KBR, and by providing SolydEra's innovative SOE technology, we can make a great contribution for the development of an efficient carbon-neutral ammonia production system," said Martin Füllenbach, SolydEra's Chairman and CEO.

KBR has been licensing, designing and engineering ammonia plants around the world since 1943. Green ammonia is recognized as one of the most viable options enabling the global transition from fossil fuels to renewables and can be used directly as a carbon-free fertilizer, hydrogen transport fuel or chemical.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 33,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 33 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com  

About SolydEra

SolydEra is a key world player in the market of Solid Oxide Cells, Stacks and Solutions, with the largest annual production capacity in Europe. Its Solid Oxide Technology has a proven track record and delivers best in class performance and durability in both fuel cell and electrolysis mode. The company has research & development and industrial manufacturing facilities in Italy, Switzerland and Australia. Its headquarters is in Trentino Alto Adige, Italy. Read more: www.solydera.com

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding the potential outcomes and benefits of the company's MoU with SolydEra and the expected growth in demand for ammonia, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

