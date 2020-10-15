KBR Sponsors Virtual Army Ten-Miler Bringing Race to Runners' Doorsteps

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) is helping to safely bring this year's Army Ten-Miler (ATM) to runners' doorsteps – or treadmills, in many cases. KBR will, once again, serve as the co-lead sponsor of the world's third largest 10-mile road race, which will take place virtually nationwide Oct. 11-18.

KBR has been a major sponsor of the ATM for 15 years. The race, which traditionally has a course that travels through Washington, D.C., will be held virtually supporting the Department of Defense and local government health measures to minimize COVID-19 risk. All proceeds from the ATM go to the U.S. Army's Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) program and this year truly underscores KBR's commitment.

"KBR is proud to sponsor the ATM as it keeps runners Army strong and safe by going virtual," said Byron Bright, President, KBR Government Solutions. "We understand that unprecedented times call for innovative solutions – whether at the starting line or on the frontlines. No matter how challenging or unusual the circumstances, KBR remains committed to our military's mission around the globe."

Since its inception in 1985, the ATM has generated over $7.3 million for the Army MWR program, whose mission is to serve the needs, interests and responsibilities of each individual in the Army community. The program boosts the Army's strength and readiness by offering services that reduce stress, build skills and confidence for soldiers and their families.

KBR has provided mission critical solutions to U.S. armed forces since WWII. The company helps ensure troop readiness and delivers systems and technologies that enable the U.S. Army to maintain its competitive advantage. From its service to soldiers through multiple Logistics Civil Augmentation Program contracts to almost 40 years of support to the Army's Patriot Missile Defense System, KBR is trusted to meet the U.S. military's needs worldwide.

