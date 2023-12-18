KBR Teams with HJF, Awarded Critical Contract to Aid Military Neuroscience Research

News provided by

KBR, Inc.

18 Dec, 2023, 06:00 ET

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) is pleased to join forces with The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine (HJF) on an important contract to support neuroscience research for service members. This new award will specifically focus on those affected by traumatic brain injuries. Research will be done in collaboration with the Uniformed Services University (the nation's only federal health sciences university), and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF).

Under the terms of the Service Personnel Advancing Research in Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (SPARC) contract, KBR will provide outreach, education and data analytics to support critical neuroscience research for the prevention and treatment of military members with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, with the potential for a term of 52 months, will also assist in the development of therapeutics to treat this serious illness.

"Not only does this program help ensure the well-being of our service members, but it exemplifies KBR's commitment to our nation's heroes and cutting-edge neuroscience research to those who need it most," said President of KBR Government Solutions U.S. Byron Bright. "Supporting our military is one of KBR's top priorities and I am pleased to witness the growth of our human health and technology portfolio to further this important work."

KBR has supported the health and performance of NASA astronauts through its Human Health and Performance Contract (HHPC) for decades, in addition to the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of U.S. military personnel through the Preservation of Force and Family (POTFF) contract. KBR also continues to collaborate with the Airmen Readiness and Medical Research (ARMR) contract on various brain scanning and neuroimaging projects. The SPARC program leverages the experience and knowledge from these established programs to further the understanding, treatment and ultimately prevention of CTE in our military personnel.

About KBR
We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 34,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 33 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver. Visit www.kbr.com.  

Forward Looking Statements
The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding the future term and performance of the SPARC contract, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.  Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE KBR, Inc.

