KBR Test Pilot Named 2018 USMC Contractor Tester of the Year

HOUSTON, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today that the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) has named KBR employee Dale Feddersen the 2018 United States Marine Corps Contractor Tester of the Year. Feddersen was presented the award at the 34th Annual National Test and Evaluation Conference in Fort Walton Beach, Florida held May 13 – 15, 2019.

Feddersen received this award for his role as a lead test pilot for Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Two One (HX-21). Working collaboratively with other pilots and engineers, Dale was integral to the testing and evaluation of the Sikorsky VH-92A, the next presidential helicopter. This aircraft will securely transport the president and vice president of the United States, as well as heads of state and other officials. Feddersen is the seventh KBR employee to win the Tester of the Year award from NDIA since 2004.

Feddersen and other KBR pilots, aircrew and engineers are integrated into HX-21 to support the testing of the next generation Marine One helicopter, which will be operationally flown by Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1). Their testing leads to aircraft improvements that ensure the aircraft can be operated safely and will meet or exceed its mission requirements.

"Dale exemplifies KBR's commitment and dedication to its customers," said Byron Bright, President, KBR Government Solutions U.S. "Not only am I proud of Dale, I am proud of our entire team that supports the Presidential Helicopter program and they, too, should feel honored that one of their colleagues has been bestowed such a prestigious award. Moments like these are a reflection on all of us and the hard work that we do to protect those who serve."

As lead test pilot, Feddersen conducts a wide array of test events for the VH-92A and is writing many of the procedures to be used by the fleet pilots. Last year he flew and delivered the first three aircraft for testing to Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland. He was also involved in the first landings of the aircraft on the South Lawn of the White House this past September, which was a critical test milestone for the program.

Additionally, Feddersen assists in testing upgrades to the present presidential helicopters, the VH-60N and VH-3D, as well as the presidential helicopter simulators and cockpit procedure trainers for the VH-3D, VH-60N and the VH-92A, which are all flown by HMX-1.

Feddersen brings more than 30 years of experience to KBR's flight test team, which is one of the world's largest independent flight test organizations. KBR's flight test organization has closely supported the VH-3D and VH-60 for more than 25 years, and continues to help the Navy bring the VH-92A closer to its fleet debut. KBR has more than 50 years of flight test support experience in partnerships with the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, NASA, and other government and commercial customers.

About KBR, Inc.

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program lifecycle within the Government Solutions and Energy sectors. KBR employs approximately 37,500 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 80 countries, and operations in 40 countries, across three synergistic global businesses:

Government Solutions, serving government customers globally, including capabilities that cover the full lifecycle of defense, space, aviation and other government programs and missions from research and development, through systems engineering, test and evaluation, program management, to operations, maintenance, and field logistics

Technology Solutions, including proprietary technology focused on the monetization of hydrocarbons (especially natural gas and natural gas liquids) in ethylene and petrochemicals; ammonia, nitric acid and fertilizers; oil refining and gasification

Energy Solutions, including onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/GTL; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; differentiated EPC; maintenance services (Brown & Root Industrial Services); offshore oil and gas (shallow-water, deep-water, subsea); floating solutions (FPU, FPSO, FLNG & FSRU); program management and consulting services

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, integrated EPC delivery and long term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

