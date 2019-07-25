KBR to Begin Work on EPC Phase of Methanex's Geismar 3 Methanol Project

HOUSTON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that, following a Final Investment Decision from Methanex, approval has been given to begin work on the detailed Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) phase of Methanex's Geismar 3 methanol project. KBR was awarded a reimbursable Front End Engineering Design (FEED) with EPC option contract for the project in July 2018.

After successfully completing the FEED phase, KBR will continue to work closely with Methanex to provide reimbursable EPC services for a third methanol operating plant located adjacent to Methanex's two existing Geismar, Louisiana facilities.

EPC work for the 1.8 million tonne per year world-scale methanol plant – which will be executed from KBR's Houston Operations Center and at the project site – is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022.

"We are delighted to continue our work with Methanex and to once again demonstrate our unmatched ability to execute large-scale, complex projects," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. "We look forward to successfully and safely completing this world class methanol facility that will produce a product that is an essential ingredient used to produce hundreds of everyday industrial and consumer items and is also a clean-burning, cost-competitive alternative fuel."

KBR is a proven industry leader on integrated engineering, procurement and construction management offerings, from the front end engineering, through project completion. For more than 40 years, KBR has designed, constructed and maintained hundreds of petrochemical plants across the globe.

