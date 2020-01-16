KBR to Deliver the First and Most Secure Enterprise-Scale Video Evidence Management Service for DoD and Federal Law Enforcement

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a three-year contract by the U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) to provide video evidence management services for the Mobile Federal Law Enforcement Enterprise Technology Service (M-FLEETS) program.

Under this firm-fixed-price contract, KBR will implement and operate a secure end-to-end service that includes: dash cameras, digital video recorders, ruggedized computers and mobile communications. The company will install these devices into military police vehicles and connect them to the KBR Evidence Collection Archive & Retrieval Service (ECARS) cloud application. KBR's comprehensive service will be accredited as a FedRAMP High/DoD Impact Level 5 system.

The company will provide all equipment, software and support as a turnkey managed service for military police officers and supervisors. KBR has partnered with Panasonic to integrate both their commercial evidence collection and management products and services with Microsoft Azure Government Cloud and other platforms.

KBR, together with these industry leaders, will deliver the first and most secure enterprise-scale video evidence collection and archival system available to the U.S. government and DoD law enforcement organizations.

"KBR's integrated and innovative IT solution will allow first responders for the DoD and other federal agencies to capture, transmit, view and archive videos and critical data. Our turnkey services will ultimately make communities safer," said Byron Bright, KBR President, Government Solutions U.S.

Initially, KBR will connect 10 Army installations and 100 police vehicles to its service and support approximately 500 police officers. Over the contract's period of performance, KBR may provide its solution to more than 40 DoD installations, 1600 vehicles, and more than 5000 officers. KBR will primarily perform this work in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

KBR ensures mission success for customers on land, at sea, in the air and in space and cyberspace. The company helps customers understand their cyber posture, eliminate their vulnerabilities and successfully defend their data and systems. KBR's full life cycle IT and cyber capabilities include large data archive service management and integration; cyber assessments, certification and verification; information assurance; and developing and deploying industry leading IT solutions.

About KBR, Inc.

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program lifecycle within the Government Solutions and Energy sectors. KBR employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 80 countries, and operations in 40 countries, across three synergistic global businesses:

Government Solutions, serving government customers globally, including capabilities that cover the full lifecycle of defense, space, aviation and other government programs and missions from research and development, through systems engineering, test and evaluation, program management, to operations, maintenance, and field logistics

Technology Solutions, featuring proprietary technology, equipment, catalysts, digital solutions and related technical services for the monetization of hydrocarbons, including refining, petrochemicals, ammonia and specialty chemicals, as well as inorganics

Energy Solutions, including onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/GTL; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; differentiated EPC; maintenance services (Brown & Root Industrial Services); offshore oil and gas (shallow-water, deep-water, subsea); floating solutions (FPU, FPSO, FLNG & FSRU); program management and consulting services

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, integrated EPC delivery and long term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statement

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the outcome of and the publicity surrounding audits and investigations by domestic and foreign government agencies and legislative bodies; potential adverse proceedings by such agencies and potential adverse results and consequences from such proceedings; the scope and enforceability of the company's indemnities from its former parent; changes in capital spending by the company's customers; the company's ability to obtain contracts from existing and new customers and perform under those contracts; structural changes in the industries in which the company operates; escalating costs associated with and the performance of fixed-fee projects and the company's ability to control its cost under its contracts; claims negotiations and contract disputes with the company's customers; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; protection of intellectual property rights; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements; compliance with laws related to income taxes; unsettled political conditions, war and the effects of terrorism; foreign operations and foreign exchange rates and controls; the development and installation of financial systems; increased competition for employees; the ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; and operations of joint ventures, including joint ventures that are not controlled by the company.

KBR's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks, and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors that KBR has identified that may affect the business, results of operations and financial condition. Except as required by law, KBR undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE KBR, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.kbr.com

