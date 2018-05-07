KBR to Help Provide Combat-Ready Equipment to Marines Worldwide

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will continue to provide logistics services that include supply support, inventory management, IT support, preservation and packaging, organic support, shipping and receiving, and maintenance in and outside of the U.S. The work is expected to be performed over the next year.

KBR will primarily perform this work in Jacksonville, Florida, but will also support the USMC at various other locations, including Norway and Kuwait, as well as aboard 12 maritime prepositioned ships located in the Asia-Pacific and Diego Garcia regions.

"KBR is dedicated to serving U.S. Marines at home and abroad," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. "We will continue to support the U.S. Marine Corps' prepositioning programs by diligently maintaining combat-ready equipment and material through this contract modification."

KBR is the leading readiness provider of prepositioned stock to the USMC and U.S. Army. The company provides program planning, maintenance, care of supplies in storage, and logistics services to strategically prepositioned stocks afloat and ashore worldwide.

Estimated revenue associated with contract modification will be booked into the backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's Government Services business segment.

About KBR, Inc.

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life cycle within the Government Services and Hydrocarbons sectors. KBR employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 75 countries, and operations in 40 countries, across three synergistic global businesses:

Government Services, serving government customers globally, including capabilities that cover the full life-cycle of defense, space, aviation and other government programs and missions from research and development, through systems engineering, test and evaluation, program management, to operations, maintenance, and field logistics

Technology, including proprietary technology focused on the monetization of hydrocarbons (especially natural gas and natural gas liquids) in ethylene and petrochemicals; ammonia, nitric acid and fertilizers; oil refining and gasification

Hydrocarbons Services, including onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/GTL; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; differentiated EPC; maintenance services (Brown & Root Industrial Services); offshore oil and gas (shallow-water, deep-water, subsea); floating solutions (FPU, FPSO, FLNG & FSRU); program management and consulting services

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, integrated EPC delivery and long term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statement

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the outcome of and the publicity surrounding audits and investigations by domestic and foreign government agencies and legislative bodies; potential adverse proceedings by such agencies and potential adverse results and consequences from such proceedings; the scope and enforceability of the company's indemnities from its former parent; changes in capital spending by the company's customers; the company's ability to obtain contracts from existing and new customers and perform under those contracts; structural changes in the industries in which the company operates; escalating costs associated with and the performance of fixed-fee projects and the company's ability to control its cost under its contracts; claims negotiations and contract disputes with the company's customers; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; protection of intellectual property rights; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements; compliance with laws related to income taxes; unsettled political conditions, war and the effects of terrorism; foreign operations and foreign exchange rates and controls; the development and installation of financial systems; increased competition for employees; the ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; and operations of joint ventures, including joint ventures that are not controlled by the company.

KBR's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks, and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors that KBR has identified that may affect the business, results of operations and financial condition. Except as required by law, KBR undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbr-to-help-provide-combat-ready-equipment-to-marines-worldwide-300642517.html

SOURCE KBR, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.kbr.com

