KBR to Provide High-End Engineering to U.S. Air Force with a New $91.8M Task Order

HOUSTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) won a new $91.8 million task order to provide high-end engineering services to research, analyze and develop solutions for U.S. Air Force (USAF) aircraft and other system components managed by the 448th Supply Chain Management Wing (SCMW).

"This is an exciting opportunity to bring our engineering expertise to the 448th SCMW as we continue to develop and deliver cost-effective solutions to the warfighter community," said Byron Bright, KBR President, Government Solutions. "Our work will directly address key performance attributes for reliability, maintainability and supply chain performance, thereby increasing overall effectiveness for the Air Force."

The USAF Installation Contracting Center awarded the cost-plus-fixed-fee task order through the DoD Information Analysis Center's (IAC) Multiple Award Contract, an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity vehicle for complex, integrated professional projects. KBR has supported the mission of the DoD research and development community through various predecessor DoD IAC contracts since 2005.

Under the task order, KBR will identify and develop solutions for the Air Force to address Diminishing Manufacturing Sources and Material Shortages (DMSMS) issues associated with increasing aircraft age, such as fatigue cracking, reduced damage tolerance, and corrosion. The company will also provide engineering analyses of electronic warfare systems and components, and assess fundamental design requirements, logistics supportability, and life-limiting degradation issues.

Additionally, KBR will assess software and security impacts, and modify requirements due to platform needs or redesign efforts and evaluate aircraft fleet status. This includes depot requirements, repair processes, procurement of parts, modification of procedures, engineering support, data management requirements, software requirements, and overall product support.

KBR will carry out these duties in Georgia, Oklahoma, and Utah as well as other locations over the next five years. The company has performed similar tasking for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Command (AFLCMC) since 2005.

KBR provides a full spectrum of engineering and technical services across the life cycle of military systems for the U.S. and allied nations. Areas of expertise include acquisition, systems engineering and integration, AI/big data applications, assured microelectronics, rapid prototyping, research and development, and test and evaluation. Known for excelling in complex and extreme environments, KBR is creating solutions for the needs of today and tomorrow, safely and efficiently.

About DoD IAC Program

The DoD IAC, sponsored by Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science and technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

