KBR Wins $45M Contract to Continue to Boost Global Army Readiness

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a one-year $45 million contract modification by the U.S. Army Contracting Command.

KBR will continue to provide maintenance, supply, transportation and other logistics functions for the U.S. Army Prepositioned Stock-3 Charleston Afloat Program. This hybrid firm fixed price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract extends work on the original contract until August 2020. This is the fourth option year on the contract, which was originally awarded in August 2015.

Under this contract, KBR will provide Care of Supplies in Storage (COSIS) and integrated logistics support. This support will include inventory management and control, serialization, storage, tactical vehicle maintenance, marking and labeling, and distribution at U. S. Army Field Support Battalion - Charleston in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

KBR will also receive, inventory, and package various supply class stocks for storage. The company will perform maintenance on Army equipment that is prepositioned ashore and COSIS on ships afloat in the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

"This contract extension speaks to KBR's performance and responsiveness supporting the APS-3 program," said Byron Bright, KBR President, Government Services U.S.

"As a leading U.S Army readiness provider, we continue to provide prepositioned stock services and ensure the availability of combat-ready equipment to our forces around the world in support of their mission," he continued.

Exemplifying its commitment to meeting this customer's needs, KBR completed a ship maintenance cycle two months ahead of schedule last year, boosting the Army's readiness to support missions anywhere around the globe.

KBR currently provides similar critical logistics readiness support for the U.S. Army and Marine Corps at U.S. Army Garrison Daegu in South Korea and Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Jacksonville, Florida. The company has been a leader in maintaining offshore military prepositioned stock for over 30 years and has helped ensure U.S. armed forces mission success on land, at sea, and in air and space for over 75 years.

KBR employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 80 countries, and operations in 40 countries, across three synergistic global businesses:

Government Solutions, serving government customers globally, including capabilities that cover the full lifecycle of defense, space, aviation and other government programs and missions from research and development, through systems engineering, test and evaluation, program management, to operations, maintenance, and field logistics

Technology Solutions, featuring proprietary technology, equipment, catalysts, digital solutions and related technical services for the monetization of hydrocarbons, including refining, petrochemicals, ammonia and specialty chemicals, as well as inorganics

Energy Solutions, including onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/GTL; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; differentiated EPC; maintenance services (Brown & Root Industrial Services); offshore oil and gas (shallow-water, deep-water, subsea); floating solutions (FPU, FPSO, FLNG & FSRU); program management and consulting services

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, integrated EPC delivery and long term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

