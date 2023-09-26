KBR Wins Blue Hydrogen Technology and Engineering Contract for EET Hydrogen Facilities

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it has been awarded a blue hydrogen process technology and front-end engineering design (FEED) contract by EET Hydrogen for its planned HPP2 low-carbon hydrogen facility at HyNet, the UK's leading industrial decarbonization project.

Under the terms of the agreements, KBR will provide technology licensing, proprietary engineering design and equipment, catalyst and FEED for up to 1000 MW plant capacity to be located at the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex. HyNet includes hydrogen production and supply, and carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) to support the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors in a region of concentrated conventional energy usage.

"We are excited to support EET Hydrogen on this significant decarbonization project. KBR will apply its proprietary hydrogen knowledge and technology to help deliver the largest blue hydrogen energy transition project in the UK," said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions. "This strategic win attests to our commitment towards helping our clients with both their ESG and business objectives."

KBR has been a leader in engineering design, process technology development, commercialization, and plant design solutions for over 50 years.

