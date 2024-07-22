KBR's Blue Ammonia Technology Selected for Shell Blue Horizons Project in Oman

HOUSTON, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today its blue ammonia technology has been selected by Shell for its Blue Horizons low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia project in Duqm, Oman. The facility will utilize KBR's leading ammonia synthesis loop technology to deliver cost-competitive and low-carbon intensity ammonia.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide licensed proprietary engineering design for the 3,000 metric tons per day ammonia plant utilizing hydrogen produced by Shell's Blue Hydrogen technology.

"We are excited to work with Shell on this breakthrough project in Oman and contribute towards achieving Oman's Vision 2040 targets," said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions. "Our blue ammonia technology allows our clients to implement their energy transition projects with a cost-competitive solution at the lowest carbon intensity."

KBR is a world leader in ammonia technology and has been at the forefront of innovation in the ammonia market for decades. Since 1943, KBR has licensed, engineered, or constructed nearly 260 grassroot ammonia plants worldwide.

